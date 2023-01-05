‘Harlem’ Season Two Trailer Offers Hints Of Hookups, Headaches And Histrionics Headed To Prime Video This February!

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

‘Harlem’ is headed back to Prime Video for Season 2 and the trailer gives a glimpse of what to expect from the ladies’ lives this February.

Harlem Season 2 Trailer Teases Love And Drama For Tracy Oliver Series

Today, Prime Video released the official trailer of the highly anticipated second season of Harlem. The second season will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering every week, starting February 3 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), in Season Two, after blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille (Meagan Good) has to figure out how to put the pieces back together; Tye (Jerrie Johnson) considers her future; Quinn (Grace Byers) goes on a journey of self-discovery; and Angie’s (Shoniqua Shandai) career takes a promising turn.

Check out the trailer below:

We are looking forward to this Camille/Jameson/Ian love triangle but we’re even more excited for Angie’s love life and career picking up. Also looks like Quinn is exploring her sexuality. We know that Tye is gonna love helping her navigate that!

Harlem Season Two is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to creator, writer, and executive producer Tracy Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler (Russian Doll) and Kim Lessing (Moxie) serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky (True Story), Britt Matt (First Wives Club), Scott King (Difficult People), Linda Mendoza (Survival of the Thickest), and 13-time Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams (Hidden Figures) and Mimi Valdés (Roxanne Roxanne) from i am OTHER.

