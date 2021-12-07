Meagan Good’s New Role In ‘Harlem’ Just Reminded Everyone She’s Bad AF [Photos]

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

On Friday, Amazon Prime premiered a new show titled Harlem starring Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, and Tyler Lepley. The series follows friends living in the NYC neighborhood, each of them attempting to figure out their personal and professional lives. Meagan Good, who we’ve seen in so many different roles over the years, stole our hearts with her relatable portrayal of Camille, a professor who is fighting to be respected amongst her academic peers while dealing with the reappearance of her ex (Lepley).

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Amazon Prime:

“From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), a new comedy following a group of stylish & ambitious girlfriends in Harlem NYC: a rising star professor struggling to make space for her love life; a savvy tech entrepreneur always dating someone new; a no-filter singer; and a hopeless romantic fashion designer. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships & big city dreams.”

So far, the series has great reviews and fans can’t wait for a second season.

“If Harlem on Amazon Prime was going for a black Sex in the City, they nailed it. And I appreciate that the ladies are around my age. It’s like Girlfriends in 2021,” @Karamel_Kisez21 tweeted (and we agree). Others who tuned in called the show hilarious and admired the fashion.

“The coat game on this #harlem show on amazon is SICK! sheesh,” @firefire100 tweeted, with journalist Dart Adams joking “This ‘Harlem’ show on Amazon Prime Video has made one thing clear to me… I don’t own nearly enough turtlenecks, cable knit sweaters, blazers, scarves or peacoats to be viewed as a Black professional.”

Much love to the entire cast, but first we’ve got to highlight our fave Meagan Good, who’s been working tirelessly since the early ’90s.