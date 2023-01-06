Keke Palmer Reveals What She’s Looking Forward To Most About Motherhood

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Keke Palmer glows on the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. The actress revealed what she is most looking forward to about motherhood and plans to take fans on her labor journey after a successful delivery. Read more details inside.

On Wednesday (Jan. 4), Palmer flaunted her baby bump in a sequined silver gown from the Michael Kors collection. The beloved entertainer spoke with Extra in her first red-carpet event of the year. Palmer attended the New York Film Critics Circle Awards to accept an award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in director Jordan Peele’s sci-fi horror hit Nope.

The star continues to remain open with her fans about her personal life, sharing her pregnancy journey with her millions of social media followers. In the exclusive interview, Palmer revealed what she is most looking forward to about becoming a mom.

“I’m most excited about I think meeting my baby,” Keke shared. “That’s the main thing. I just keep thinking to myself what my baby’s gonna be like, what are we gonna be doing together, what’s the personality. I just keep thinking about that.”

Palmer is also considering the labor and delivery of her first born child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

“I’m just curious about this birth, this labor,” the mommy-to-be shared. “I’m hearing a lot of things. Trust me, you all get a TikTok afterwards. You’ll all know what really went down, I’ll be honest.”

Keke also delighted in her newest accomplishment, saying, “I’m feeling great. I’m so happy to be here. Thankful to be here to be receiving this award tonight.”

She emphasized, “It means a lot because this is the critics, these are the people that love film, acting, and performing and this art as much as you do.”

Check out the full interview with Extra here.