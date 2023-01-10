Keke Palmer Stuns In Maternity Shoot Photographed By David LaChapelle

Bring on the pregnancy content, Keke Palmer! The 29 year old entertainer shared a magical photo from her maternity shoot with boyfriend Darius Jackson. Palmer praised esteemed celebrity photographer David LaChapelle and artist and friend Nicki Minaj for the helping her orchestrate the shoot. Check out one of the beautiful photos from Keke’s maternity shoot inside.

Palmer posed in a chartreuse flowing cloth wrapped around her body, revealing her glowing and growing baby bump. Photographer LaChapelle created the masterpiece that Palmer happily boasts online. He’s worked with the industry’s leading celebrities including Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj, Naomi Campbell, and Elizabeth Taylor. LaChapelle is best known for his fashion portraits of famous celebrities.

The “Nope” actress shares the photo, noting it as a work of art. Palmer’s caption sums it up perfectly, saying, “its giving POETRY. it’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO. it’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL. it’s giving MASTERPIECE. 🤣🤣🤣.”

Palmer is excited about her motherhood journey. She also adds, “behold, a mother, a father and the blessed baby we await in pure awe,” calling her little bundle of joy “the greatest gift from above we could ever dream.”

The couple are patiently waiting to meet their first child. In the caption, Palmer adds, “we can’t wait to meet you little one! we are so glad to be your earth parents as God’s hands are placed so gently over your life. 🥹.”

Keke acknowledged the people who helped them put the entire ethereal photoshoot together.

“Thank you so much, @nickiminaj, for connecting me to @david_lachapelle and making this happen! Thank you, @diandretristan for helping with everything. from this photoshoot to the baby shower haha i love you so much friend!!!” she wrote.

We’ll be patiently awaiting the full Keke maternity shoot rollout, but until then, check out the photo she posted on her personal Instagram account below. It’s stunning!