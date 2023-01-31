Big Energy: Latto Almost Auctioned Off Her Worn Panties For Nearly $100K On eBay

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Latto is already having an impressive 2023 with her latest appearance on “The Bachelor,” receiving a lot of buzz. The rapper will also receive the Powerhouse Award at Billboard’s 2023 Women In Music event. Aside from receiving her flowers, Latto has emerged as a viral sensation after auctioning off her worn cheetah print panties on eBay.

The star’s worn underwear nearly sold for $96k before the e-commerce platform removed the listing. Latto randomly posted that she would sell her worn cheetah print panties on eBay yesterday (Jan. 30), causing an outpour of opinions online.

The Atlanta entertainer simply posted a tweet saying, “Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice 🥲” with the link to purchase on eBay.

Several social media users chimed in to comment on whether or not Latto is out of pocket for selling her panties online.

Latto later returned online to give fans a peak into one of her panty drawers, saying that Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line has a drawer of its own. She appears relaxed in her bonnet, showcasing the Target brand panties. Many of the panties still had the tags on them, and she assured fans that she spends a lot on underwear while she’s on tour.

Last year, Latto finished opening up for Lizzo’s The Special tour across several states. The star gained a new roster of fans, who are obsessed enough to purchase her used panties for nearly $100k.

The power of the p! Unfortunately, Latto wasn’t able to successfully sell her used panties online. The eBay listing was removed, but maybe she will find another platform to sell the rest of her underwear since she claims she can’t wear her panties twice. Get that money, Latto!