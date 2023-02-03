‘Grand Crew’ Exclusive: This Black History Month, Sherm Has Some Facts He Wants To Make Sure You Know

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

NBC’s Grand Crew returns for a second season this March, but the crew got together and filmed a special Black History Month clip we’re excited to share with you.

In the clip, Sherm, Fay, Noah, Nicky, Anthony and Wyatt gather together (presumably at one of their favorite wine bars) to toast to Black History Month. Sherm decides to dive into some Black History Month trivia, but the questions are ALL ABOUT HIM! As you can imagine, his friends are more than a little befuddled by his tactics, but in the end, he pops a question that one of them is able to answer.

Cheers to all on a great Black History Month.

Grand Crew returns to NBC on March 3rd at 8:30PM!