Keke Palmer Welcomes Her Son During Black History Month With The Name Leodis To Match

Keke Palmer shared a cute baby photo dump on social media yesterday (Feb. 28). The star welcome a beautiful baby boy into the world with her partner Darius Jackson last month. Palmer jokes about their first child being born during Black History Month with the name to match. Check out the adorable baby dump inside.

When Palmer announced she was expecting in front of a live SNL audience and millions of viewers, she didn’t let up on welcoming fans on her journey through her first pregnancy. She shared stunning photos, comedic TikTok videos with trending sounds to match her mood, and the Virgo queen, who never rests, even embraced a little restoration and relaxation.

Palmer and Jackson’s first child was born a precious Pisces on Feb. 25. They named him Leodis Andrellton Jackson, and his mommy affectionately calls him baby Leo. The six slides encapsulates their experience so far as parents.

The first photo shows the couple just trying to make it in their first 48 hours of parenthood. The second slide is a video of her jamming to one of her and Jackson’s favorite song, “Someone” by El DeBarge. In the third, she jokes about a popular Drake phrase saying, “’I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.’ Hahaha.” Only to reveal his adorable face in the next two photos.

The new parents didn’t have to share but we are so appreciative she has been so open with her journey.