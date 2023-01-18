Keke Palmer Brings Joy To Fans Narrating Her The Sims Characters

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Keke Palmer is one of the most entertaining storytellers of our time. The skilled actress and mommy-to-be keeps her fans amused, narrating her The Sims game characters on Instagram live. Check out fans favorite clips from the live inside.

Palmer is taking it easy into the New Year with some at home entertainment. The gifted talent is currently trending on Twitter with over 11k tweets about her across the social media platform. This time it wasn’t a viral interview that brought her comedic skills to the forefront, but her decision to bring fans with her as she plays the popular computer simulation game, The Sims.

Her hilarious antics have provided the Internet with plenty of entertainment on a calm Wednesday afternoon. Palmer gives her Sims characters names and places them in situations for her effortless banter to shine online.

The game Keke is playing in her viral Instagram live has become increasingly popular since the 2020 stay at home quarantine went into effect around the world. The Sims is a series of life simulation video games developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts. The franchise has sold nearly 200 million copies worldwide, and it is one of the best-selling video game series of all time. So much so, that celebrity talent Palmer spends her free time partaking in the fun.

Palmer fans are delighted with joy, watching her play the popular game. One Twitter user said, “Keke Palmer beefing with characters on sims 4 is the funniest thing I’ve seen yet in 2023.” Another chimed in with a clip from the live saying, “No because Keke Palmer playing The Sims is heaven on earth — I could watch this all day.”

Check out some of our favorite fan reactions below: