Naomi Osaka Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In The Streets Of Japan [Photos]

Naomi Osaka shares photos of her baby bump on social media today (Mar. 21) while traveling to her native country of Japan. The tennis star is glowing comfortably in a personalized jersey, a hat and baggy pants. Check out her latest post inside.

The tennis champion has taken a hiatus from the sport and instead focused on the birth of her first born baby with rapper Cordae. Osaka posted a series of four photos showing off her growing baby bump with a simple caption of the Japanese flag emoji.

Osaka recently visited her birthplace and decided to share an intimate moment with her fans. The tennis star announced her pregnancy Jan. 2024 and confirmed that she will return to the sport in 2024.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the mommy-to-be shares her latest collaboration with Modern Health in a collection of children’s meditations. Osaka speaks out about her personal mental health and hopes to be a resource for other young people in the space.

“As I’ve gotten older, I have really relied more on meditation to help manage my feelings,” she tells PEOPLE. “I wish that I had utilized it more as a kid which is why I’m so excited to have children’s meditations available now kids of all ages.”

Each meditation is geared to a certain age group designed to help kids learn about mental health and wellness as the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey warns of an unprecedented youth mental health crisis.

Calling the project “really cool,” the tennis star shares, “I love that I am able to help create resources for kids that weren’t available or common when I was a kid. I hope that kids are able to learn how to manage their feelings and emotions at an early age so that they can continue to use these tools later in life.”

Many fans remember Osaka’s bold move to voluntarily withdraw from the French Open in 2021 due to her personal struggles with mental health.

“It’s always really heartwarming when people tell me that I have helped them with their own struggles,” Osaka vulnerably shares with the publication. “I remember being in a grocery store one time and someone stopped me to tell me how much I meant to them as they were dealing with their own mental health struggles. At the time, I was doing it for myself but I realized that my decision to help myself was also helping many others.”

Osaka hopes to help create a better world for her unborn child to grow and thrive in, and she’s beginning that work with herself.

“I would say for me, I just want to be the best version of myself. Obviously, I’ve never been a mother before so I’m taking it day-by-day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of,” she says.

Osaka began dating Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae in 2019 and will welcome their first child later this year. The tennis star revealed to the publication last month that she knows the gender but Cordae has no clue.

Stay tuned for updates on Naomi and Cordae’s first child.

