Hot 97’s Summer Jam Returns To New York With Cardi B, GloRilla, Ice Spice & More

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Hot 97’s coveted Summer Jam returns after over 20 years to New York’s UBS Arena in Belmont Park. The long awaited hip hop music festival boasts an iconic lineup with Cardi B headlining and GloRilla, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, French Montana and more joining. Check out the details and full lineup inside.

The global pioneering hip hop brand unveiled its 2023 Hot 97 Summer Jam lineup. The hottest names in music return to the stage after over 20 years to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

The highly anticipated festival will offer two stages featuring some of the biggest names in hip-hop, while putting a spotlight on the recent rise of women to the forefront of the hip-hop movement.

“The show is all about bringing hip-hop’s biggest stars to the stage and we are honored to have New York’s own, Cardi B, as our headliner this year,” Multi-Media Personality and VP of Artist and Label Relations, TT Torrez shared in a statement. “I am so proud of the strong female presence in our lineup, which represents women’s dominance over the airwaves this year.”

The Main Stage performers include Cardi B, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Fivio Foreign, French Montana, Lil TJay, Lola Brooke, and a number of exciting, surprise guest performances, which will make the night even more unforgettable. The show will also feature a dynamic performance by legendary group, The LOX, celebrating 50 epic years of hip-hop and culture.

“HOT 97’s Summer Jam is a hip-hop staple and we are excited to bring the most electric show of the summer back to NY for hip hop’s 50th anniversary,” President, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel Bradford Tobin shared in a statement.

Tickets officially go on sale tomorrow April 8th at 10:00 AM EST. American Express® Card Members received access to purchase pre-sale tickets before the general public on April 4-April 6.

In addition to the main event, the Warner Records Stage at HOT 97 Summer Jam will kick off the afternoon pre-show with host French Montana and feature some of the hottest emerging artists including, NLE Choppa, Kenzo B, 2Rare, Sha EK, McVertt and TQ. From the Main Stage to the Warner Records Stage, the star-studded music celebration is guaranteed to be one of the best Summer Jams thus far.

This summer should be lit! Be sure to download the HOT 97 App for more opportunities to win tickets, exclusive content, and hip-hop news and updates. Get your tickets on the HOT 97 website and Ticketmaster.