The Most Viral Moments From Hot 97’s 2021 Summer Jam [Photos x Videos]

Hot 97’s 2021 Summer Jam went hard last night at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Music lovers from all over the country traveled to see some of the biggest names in Hip Hop — and although the city was flooded, and the earlier part of the concert was canceled due to inclement weather, it seems attendees were more than entertained with the acts that remained. We’re not surprised. There were some heavy hitters in the building, for sure!

Lil Kim, Jadakiss, Cardi B, Migos, Meek Mill, A Boogie, Saweetie, Bobby Shmurda, Polo G, Shenseea, Fivio Foreign, and more hit the stage. DaBaby was also in the building following the homophobic remarks that got him dropped from nearly every upcoming festival and of course he had a few things to say about his recent fall from grace. Ultimately, he thanked Hot 97 for accepting his apology to the LGBTQ+ community and for still allowing him to perform, adding that all those who weren’t “truly offended” were just “cry babies.” See his latest comments in full at the :50 mark below.

Also during the show, Cardi B was on her sexiest pregnant behavior, alongside her man Offset; the crowd went up when Bobby Shmurda and French Montana performed “Hot N*gga;” Swizz Beatz and friends honored late legend DMX; and more. It was an epic, star-studded night — even the Isley Brothers popped out in their smoothest fashions.

See some of the most tweeted about and talked about moments below, plus some jokes about the rain and attendees getting lit in ponchos. Despite the obstacles, it seems Hot 97 got it done. Click HERE for a full show recap and playback.

