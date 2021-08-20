Tune In: Dancehall Queen Shenseea Drops A Sexy New Visual For “Be Good”

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Just after wowing the music industry with her fire ‘Funk Flex Freestyle,’ Shenseea is back with the video to her Rvssian-produced banger “Be Good.”

The visual was shot in Shenseea’s hometown of Jamaica and like everything the beauty does, it’s sexy as hell. In the clip, the rising Dancehall star is in the rainforest, playing around with some very suggestive metaphors. Expect a whole lot of sensuality, some laughs, and a ton of ass when you tune in below. Her latest offering is not for the faint of heart.

For those who aren’t familiar with Shenseea, she is one of the most respected Dancehall artists out. She first gained widespread recognition for her song “Loodi” featuring Vybez Kartel and has continued to reign ever since. Shenseea is currently working on her debut album under Interscope Records, but has been keeping fans happy with one-offs like “Sidechick Song,” “Bad Habit,” and “Good Comfort” in the meantime. In case you missed it, her song “Run Run” was the first-released single off the upcoming album, now followed by “Be Good.”

Follow her on Instagram here to keep up with the album rollout. The ever stylish, talented, and versatile Shenseea has quickly become one of our faves and we can’t wait to see what she hits us with next.

