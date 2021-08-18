Lovable Lions: 13 Famous Leos The World Can’t Seem To Get Enough Of

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Leo season is coming to an end, but our lovable lions still have a few more days locked and loaded.

It’s no surprise that some of the most famous people on the globe were born under the Leo zodiac sign. The lions are known for their confidence, energy, and for being all-around showmen and women. James Baldwin was a Leo, as was Coco Chanel and Whitney Houston.

Besides boasting big personalities, they have a ton of ambition, which ensures Leo’s success. Leos are also known to be passionate in relationships and are said to be attracted to people who have similar qualities.

“They like partners that are confident and proactive. Who will go after what they want without apology. Leos tend to be attracted to signs of obvious strength. They want someone who isn’t just confident, but sophisticated,” CoStarAstrology.com explains. “They want to be with somebody who can not only formulate an intelligent argument, but can also present it in a smooth and articulate manner.”

While some may tire of a Leo’s confidence, which can border on cockiness at times, it’s worth noting that Leo’s vanity is said to be a defense mechanism, mostly used to cover up any insecurities they would rather keep to themselves. So, give ’em a break.

There are so many Leos in Hollywood that we just can’t get enough of. The fact is, these hardworking stars are certainly the center of attention whenever they step into a room…

Happy Leo SZN!