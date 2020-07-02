Glam To Chic: Whitney Houston’s Most Memorable Hair Moments [Photos]

If you find yourself randomly missing Whitney Houston, don’t worry…it’s surely a global phenomenon.

The celebrated singer known as “The Voice” has created timeless classics, not to mention memorable interviews where she kept it all the way real.

In one 2001 interview with MTV, she discussed what it was like navigating the ’80s as a burgeoning pop star. Despite her amazing vocal chops, the looks of her music videos were just as important, especially in the early era of MTV.

“We’re talking about around the era of Madonna and Prince, of Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown. The image was starting to become very image-y,” Houston explained. “It was the look, it was the hair, it was the makeup, it was the way you moved, the way you danced, the way your mouth sang a song, the way your head moved.”

Houston went on to say that despite becoming more visual with her projects, one music video that she disliked was 1985’s “How Will I Know”.

“I looked the craziest,” she said. “I had on like all kinds of hair colors mixed in with other hair. It was just wild. It was very Euro ’cause I did it in England.”

Whitney certainly had her share of memorable hair moments, whether in “How Will I Know” or her iconic music video “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”.

Check out more of Whitney’s looks below, which make it clear that her stylings aligned with the times.

What would your favorite era be?