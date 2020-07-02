CLOSE
Glam To Chic: Whitney Houston’s Most Memorable Hair Moments [Photos]

Posted 13 hours ago

Photo of Whitney HOUSTON

Source: Ebet Roberts / Getty

If you find yourself randomly missing Whitney Houston, don’t worry…it’s surely a global phenomenon.

The celebrated singer known as “The Voice” has created timeless classics, not to mention memorable interviews where she kept it all the way real.

In one 2001 interview with MTV, she discussed what it was like navigating the ’80s as a burgeoning pop star. Despite her amazing vocal chops, the looks of her music videos were just as important, especially in the early era of MTV.

“We’re talking about around the era of Madonna and Prince, of Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown. The image was starting to become very image-y,” Houston explained. “It was the look, it was the hair, it was the makeup, it was the way you moved, the way you danced, the way your mouth sang a song, the way your head moved.”

 

Houston went on to say that despite becoming more visual with her projects, one music video that she disliked was 1985’s “How Will I Know”.

“I looked the craziest,” she said. “I had on like all kinds of hair colors mixed in with other hair. It was just wild. It was very Euro ’cause I did it in England.”

 

Whitney certainly had her share of memorable hair moments, whether in “How Will I Know” or her iconic music video “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”.

Check out more of Whitney’s looks below, which make it clear that her stylings aligned with the times.

What would your favorite era be?

1.

Houston, Whitney - Musician, Singer, Pop music, USA - performing in Cologne, Germany Source:Getty

Cologne, Germany 1980s 

2.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011 Source:Getty

28th Annual Grammy Awards on February 25, 1986

3.

WHITNEY HOUSTON Source:Getty

1986 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – January 27, 1986

4.

Whitney Houston Source:Getty

The Poplar Creek Music Theater In Hoffman Estates, Illinois – August 30, 1986

5.

P.I.T. - Peter Illmann Treff Source:Getty

Interview with P.I.T, Peter-Illmann-Treff, Musikshow, Deutschland – 1987

6.

A file picture taken on October 1, 1991 Source:Getty

October 1, 1991 in Paris 

7.

Array Source:WENN

Los Angeles, California – 1994

8.

1994 WORLD CUP FINAL Source:Getty

JULY 17, 1994 – CLOSING CEREMONY OF THE WORLD CUP 

9.

1998 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty

1998 MTV Video Music Awards

10.

VH-1 Divas 2002 - Show Source:Getty

Whitney Houston & Mary J. Blige during VH-1 Divas 2002

11.

BET's 25th Anniversary Show Source:Getty

BET’s 25th Anniversary Show – 2005 

12.

Clive Davis and The Recording Acedemy Presents the Annual Pre-Grammy Gala Source:Getty

Clive Davis and The Recording Academy’s Annual Pre-Grammy Gala – February 12, 2011

