20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Aaliyah

It’s mind blowing that we’re coming up on 20 years since the late, great Aaliyah passed away. Baby Girl may have lived a short life, but fortunately for us, we got to see her shine like the star that she is during the time we did have with her.

Aaliyah was living the good life at 22 years old; engaged to Dame Dash, finishing up her self titled third album, and making her mark on the film industry after starring in Romeo Must Die and Queen Of The Damned before tragedy struck. Decades after she got her wings, her vibrant legacy continues to live on. Everyone from Drake to J. Cole has sampled an Aaliyah track and paid homage to her every chance they get.

“Every Time I saw Aaliyah, she was happy. She had that presence that few people have.”- Beyonce

“Aaliyah has had probably the most impact on my career, because when I made a choice to start singing it was because of something that my father had told me which was, ‘There’s no rapper out there that sings and raps and does both things well… and in order to be successful you’re gonna need something other than just what everyone else is doing.”- Drake

In honor of Aaliyah’s life, taken too soon, we put together a gallery of facts that you probably didn’t know about the fallen star. Check those out below and be sure to check back for updates on the late queen’s music catalogue finally coming to Spotify this month. Rest in peace, Baby Girl.