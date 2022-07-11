Cutie Kulture Is Showered With Birthday Gifts & Mama Cardi B Don’t Play About Her [Gallery]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Over the weekend, Cardi B and Offset celebrated their eldest child, Kulture, together. The four year old brought in her birthday with both of her parents in London as her mom took the stage at Wireless Festival. Check out a gallery of our favorite Kulture photos inside.

Kulture’s birthday was yesterday, July 10, and she celebrated in a major way. Cardi had to handle business first, performing at London’s Wireless Festival with a host of other artists like SZA, Playboi Carti and Summer Walker. The audience even took a break from cheering on Mama Cardi by singing, “Happy Birthday,” to her precious daughter Kulture.

Kulture was also gifted $50k by her dad, Offset, and she flaunted a wad of cash, adorably referring to it as a ticket. Her dad educated her saying, “A ticket is a million. That’s 50.” Kulture also opened a slew of other gifts as her mom recorded on her Instagram stories. It appears she kept the celebration going at Candytopia, posing in the fish made of candy.

Their baby girl is not a baby anymore. Still, Cardi does not play about her children. Cardi B’s currently trending after popular gossip site, The Shade Room, posted a video of Kulture. Cardi asked them not to, and it incited a back and forth between the rapper and the media site. Yikes.

In other news, Happy Birthday to their precious daughter Kulture. A true Cancer with an adorable smile, cheerful spirit and love for her mommy and daddy.

Check out a gallery of our favorite photos of Kulture below: