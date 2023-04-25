‘Saint X’ Exclusive: Get A Sneak Peek At The First Episode Of HULU’s New Psychological Drama Series

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

We’re super excited to share a sneak preview clip from the brand-new HULU series Saint X.

Saint X is a psychological drama, which is told via multiple timelines and perspectives. The series explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre. It’s a show about how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

The clip below introduces us to two of the show’s main characters, Edwin (Jayden Elijah) and Gogo (Josh Bonzie) who are employees of the resort where much of the drama is set. The pair are celebrating a big tip that Gogo received from an American couple. Check out the clip below:

Here’s the full description of the series’ first episode, titled “A Lovely Nowhere”:

The Thomas family arrive on Saint X for what seems like an idyllic family trip. Meanwhile, in present day Brooklyn, Emily has a surprise encounter with someone from her past. We see the genesis of Gogo and Edwin’s friendship.

Saint X stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah, Bre Francis, Kenlee Anaya Townsend, Betsy Brandt and Michael Park.

The 8-episode series is adapted from Alexis Schaitkin’s novel. Leila Gerstein (“Mrs. America,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Hart of Dixie”) wrote and will executive produce with Dee Rees (“Mudbound”) directing and executive producing the first episode. Stephen Williams (“Watchmen”) will also executive produce with David Levine and Zack Hayden for Anonymous Content, Aubrey Graham aka Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment (“Euphoria”), Alexis Schaitkin, and Steve Pearlman (“Once Upon a Time”). “Saint X” is a production of ABC Signature.

The first episode of Saint X goes live on HULU Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

