Dip Into The Mind Of Raekwon With This Exclusive Clip From ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

Have you been watching the third and final season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu?

This season, off the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame, we follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy.

The cast includes Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi and Damani Sease.

In an exclusive clip from the sixth episode of the final season, entitled ‘Criminology,’ we get our second allegorical movie of the season, which examines Raekwon’s inspiration behind his first solo album, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… through the lens of 90s gangster cinema.

Check out the clip below:

This show is really for the fans, because where else are you getting this kind of an enactment of an MC’s inspiration behind their music? And can you even call yourself a fan of rap if you don’t appreciate the genius of Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx?

The full episode goes live on Hulu tomorrow and if you’re not caught up — no worries! The best thing about Hulu is that you can BINGE whatever you missed and get current quickly!