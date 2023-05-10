‘Here Comes Jesus!’ Wanda Sykes Jokes The End Of The World Is Coming In Trailer For Netflix Special

Today Netflix released the official trailer for Wanda Sykes new comedy special ‘I’m An Entertainer.’
Legendary comedian, actress and producer Wanda Sykes returns for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special. From the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper charged political climate, Sykes, renowned for her social commentary, delivers her insightful and ferocious wit and candor audiences have come to know and love. Check out the trailer below where Sykes jokes that the end of the world may be near based on some of the wild experiences in recent history.
Click to watch the trailer:
Filmed in early February 2023 at the Miller Theater in Philadelphia, Wanda Sykes will premiere her new comedy special I’m an Entertainer on Netflix May 23, 2023.
The special is directed by Linda Mendoza. Page Hurwitz and Sykes serve as Executive Producers under their banner, Push It Productions. Push It Productions has produced numerous critically acclaimed Netflix comedy shows including the Sykes co-created series The Upshaws and award-winning specials Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Critics’ Choice Award) and Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Grammy Award). Sykes’ 2019 Netflix comedy special, Not Normal, was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards.
-
22 Memorable Nip Slips & Wardrobe Malfunctions You HAVE To See Now
-
Watch: Latto Confirms She's In Love & Hopes To Get Married In Apple Music 1 Interview Featuring Her Sister Brooklyn Nikole
-
20 Of Our Favorite Celebrity Nipples (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
Watch: Our New Favorite NBA Baby Is Ja Morant's Adorable Three Year Old Daughter Kaari
-
Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend
-
FX's 'Dear Mama' Docuseries Breaks Records As Most Watched Unscripted Series Premiere Ever
-
The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)
-
Happy Cinco De Mayo: Five Fast Facts About The Holiday Linked To African American History