Letitia Wright Brings Former Buffalo Soldier’s Life To Big Screen In ‘Surrounded’ [Trailer]

MGM Studios has released the first trailer for Surrounded, starring Letitia Wright and Jamie Bell.

The film follows freedwoman and former Buffalo Soldier Moses “Mo” Washington, five years after the Civil War, as she travels west to lay claim on a gold mine- the summation of years of toil for Mo and her community. To skirt the dangers of traveling the American West as an unaccompanied Black woman1qa in 1870 Mo travels into the deep frontier disguised as a man. When her stagecoach is ambushed by a group of murderous thieves, Mo is forced to hold legendary outlaw Tommy Walsh captive while the remaining surviving passengers seek out help. What ensues is a battle of wills, blurring the line between captor and captive, as they both try to survive the harsh western landscape.

Directed by Anthony Mandler and written by Andrew Pagana & Justin Thomas and Andrew Pagana, the film stars Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell, Jeffrey Donovan, with Brett Gelman and Michael K. Williams.

Watch the trailer below:

It’s so bittersweet to see Michael K. Williams onscreen in one of his final roles, but just seeing he is in the film gives us high hopes for it. Plus, after the success of The Harder They Fall, we are excited to see if Hollywood is going to give us another Western that “we” can truly get into.

What do y’all think? Is Surrounded on your watchlist?

Surrounded arrives on all digital platforms June 20, 2023