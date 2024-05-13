Karrueche Tran Embraces Her Vietnamese Culture At 2024 Gold Gala

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Actress Karrueche Tran embraces her Vietnamese heritage at the 2024 Gold Gala organized by Gold House. The non-profit organization aims to empower Asian Pacific leaders like Tran and honored a host of talent this year such as Lucy Liu, who received their Gold Legend award. Read more details and check out photos of Tran inside.

Karrueche shared a post on her personal Instagram, saying how honored she was to represent her culture at the Gold Gala. The “Bel-Air” actress stunned in a beautiful red custom áo dài and a head piece.

“When I got the invitation for @goldhouseco GOLD GALA I knew I had to represent my culture,” Tran shared in her caption on Instagram. “Half of who I am, in a major way! I have to give the biggest thanks and all the love to @thainguyenatelier for making me a beautiful custom áo dài and a head piece. I feel so honored to be able to represent my Vietnamese heritage on the red carpet ♥️.”

Gold House is a non-profit organization built as a cultural ecosystem that unites, invests in, and champions Asian Pacific leaders to power tomorrow for all.

She continued to thank the organization for a beautiful evening.

“Thank you @goldhouseco for a wonderful evening filled with so much love and support for the Asian community,” Karrueche wrote on her caption. “And thank you to my new cousin lol @twaydabae for being my date for the evening and sharing this experience with me 🫶🏽.”

Check out Karrueche at the Gold Gala below:

Several entertainers were honored at the 2024 Gold Gala. Notable actress Lucy Lui was honored with the Gold Legend award.

“I love that we are all here tonight because there is no ceiling. And I’ve never seen that for myself and I want to all collectively to understand how special this moment is that we are as a community,” Liu said in her acceptance speech. “I share this award with you because you have lifted me up, given me strength. You have made me so proud.”

Lui talks about her journey and how it was lonely, but also acknowledges how different the landscape is today. Mainly, due to her contributions to the industry and the sacrifices she’s made to pave the way for talent like Karrueche to prosper.

“It’s hard when you’re the first person in the room,” she continued. “When you’re the only person that is different. And we are here now and we are collectively special because of that.”

The actress was presented with the award by Regina King, who recently directed Liu in the Netflix series “A Man in Full.”

Check out Lucy Lui from the Gold Gala below: