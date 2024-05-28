Whatcha Gonna Do: Jimmy Butler & Lionel Messi Star In Hilarious ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Commercial Alongside Will Smith & Martin Lawrence

Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be theatrically released next week. The buddy cop action comedy stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. The duo must investigate corruption within the Miami Police Department when their late Captain Conrad Howard is posthumously accused of being involved with the Romanian Mafia. A setup turns them into fugitives, forcing them to work outside the law in order to solve the case.

While Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are only fictional characters, two of Miami’s biggest sports stars joined Smith and Lawrence in a new commercial to promote the highly anticipated film. Check it out below!

The hilarious trailer begins with Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler’s future with the team being in question. As Smith and Lawrence watch on television, they get a surprise ring at their doorbell. It’s none other than Jimmy himself, who proclaims that he wants to be a Bad Boy. This causes Smith and Lawrence to put him through various training exercises to see if he has what it takes.

After his efforts come up short, it’s announced that Jimmy will be returning to the Heat. Smith and Lawrence are once again interuppted by someone showing up to their doorstep. This time, it’s megastar and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi. Smith and Lawrence are ecstatic to see the 36 year-old until he speaks (in English) and reveals that he hopes to also become a Bad Boy. The dynamic duo humorously respond and tells Messi that he’s at the “wrong casa.” The moment was so pure because it’s extremely rare that Messi speaks English publicly. What better time for him to do it than here? Will Smith posted a video with Lawrence and Messi kicking a soccer ball over the weekend. We should have known something big was in the works.

The trailer ends with an extra minute of behind the scenes footage and outtakes of Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Jimmy Butler. It’s not confirmed if Butler or Messi will make appearances in the film or not, but we won’t have to wait much longer to see. Bad Boys: Ride or Die will hit theaters on June 7th. Tap in to the film’s official trailer above and let us know what you thought about this latest one in the comments.