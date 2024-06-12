New Netflix Series ‘SUPACELL’ Gives Powers To The People — Superpowers!

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Wait a minute… Are those Black people with super powers?

Netflix just introduced the trailer for their new series SUPACELL created by Rapman.

SUPACELL is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. One man, Michael Lasaki, must bring them all together to save the woman he loves.

Check out the trailer below:

We were lucky enough to be able to screen the first four episodes early and this is definitely one of those ones that will have the world reacting on social media. We really enjoyed the series and are so excited for Rapman that he was able to achieve his vision.

The series stars Tosin Cole (61st, Street, Till, Ear for Eye) as Michael, Nadine Mills (Sliced and The Weekend) as Sabrina, Eric Kofi Abrefa (Blue Story, BMF) as Andre, Calvin Demba (The Rig, Life, Micky and the Bear) as Rodney, Josh Tedeku (Moonhaven, A Town Called Malice) as Tazer, Adelayo Adedayo (The Responder, Timewasters) as Dionne, Rayxia Ojo (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child – West End Production, Call The Midwife) as Sharleen, Giacomo Mancini (Top Boy, Orthodox) as Spud and Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan and Deadpool 2) will play Ray.

Also joining the cast are Ghetts (2021 MOBO Award Winner), Digga D (Noughty by Nature and Bringing it Back), Castillo, and Michael Salami.

Today Netflix also exclusively revealed that the MOBO award-winning British rapper and songwriter Ghetts will play the role of Krazy.

Netflix also reveals that SUPACELL will launch on Netflix on June 27th, 2024.