Hulu Sets Release Date & Debuts Key Art For Natasha Rothwell’s Comedy Series ‘How to Die Alone’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Natasha Rothwell stars in Onyx Collective’s half hour comedy series, “How to Die Alone.” The show chronicles one woman’s quest to finally start living by any means necessary. Read more and check out the show’s release date and official key art inside.

Rothwell stars as Mel, who’s a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream. That is, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.

“How to Die Alone” stars Rothwell as “Melissa,” Conrad Ricamora as “Rory,” Jcoko Sims as “Alex,” KeiLyn Durrel Jones as “Terrance,” and Bashir Salahuddin as “Brian,” who appears as a recurring guest star. The series created by Natasha is also produced by ABC Signature in association with Big Hattie Productions. Rothwell and Vera Santamaria serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Desiree Akhavan serves as an executive producer.

The half-hour comedy will debut with four episodes on Hulu. New episodes will stream Fridays on Hulu. Onyx Collective set the series’ release date for September 13, 2024 on the streaming platform. They also shared the official key art, which features a somewhat optimistic Rothwell in her TSA airport employee attire. She appears to be in disarray with the slight sight of an airplane taking flight above her head.

With what we know about Rothwell’s previous work onscreen from Kelli in “Insecure” to Belinda in “The White Lotus,” “How to Die Alone” is sure to be a wild ride of comedy and drama alike.

Be sure to stay tuned for the series premiere on Hulu September 13.