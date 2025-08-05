Gen Z Rejects Toxic Jobs: What It Means For The Future Of Work

Source: AzmanL / Getty

As Gen Z reshapes the workforce, their views on what constitutes a “good job” are shifting dramatically. Low pay, inflexible hours, and toxic work environments are pushing many young workers away from traditional roles, triggering a significant change in American employment. Read more about the worst jobs for Gen Z and what that means for the future of work inside.

Every generation influences workplace culture, but Gen Z is particularly vocal about refusing jobs they consider unfulfilling or exploitative. According to a 2025 Gallup report, only 31% of U.S. employees are engaged at work, marking the lowest level in a decade. Workers under 35, which includes much of Gen Z, showed the steepest declines in engagement. Additional surveys reveal that many in this generation are now declining jobs that demand excessive emotional labor, offer insufficient pay, or lack flexible schedules.

This growing refusal to endure poor working conditions has sparked debate among employers and economists. Some characterize Gen Z as entitled, but experts suggest the issue lies in outdated job models that no longer meet modern expectations. Abigail Wright, Senior Business Advisor at Chamber of Commerce, explains that Gen Z is not being difficult but setting boundaries.

“They’re asking questions previous generations didn’t,” Wright says. “Why stay in a low-paying, high-stress job with no flexibility when freelancing, side hustles, or remote careers are viable options?”

In 2025, several jobs are particularly unappealing to Gen Z. Retail and food service roles are often seen as underpaid and overworked, lacking dignity. Call center and customer support jobs involve high burnout rates and strict scripting, which contributes to emotional exhaustion. Warehouse and manual labor roles carry physical strain and a sense of being easily replaceable. Traditional corporate office jobs with rigid nine-to-five hours and no remote flexibility are increasingly rejected. Commission-only sales positions are viewed as unstable and stressful. Finally, unpaid or poorly paid internships are overwhelmingly rejected by young workers seeking fair compensation.

Wright emphasizes that Gen Z is redefining the meaning of a “good job,” calling out roles that were previously tolerated for being mentally draining and undercompensated. To attract this talent, employers must offer schedule flexibility as a baseline, prioritize mental health, and maintain transparent and fair pay. Highlighting the purpose behind the work and investing in digital upskilling are also crucial.

“Businesses that succeed over the next decade will be those that respect, accommodate, and fairly compensate workers,” Wright adds. “Not just Gen Z but all modern employees.”

This shift signals a fundamental change in the future of work, where respect and flexibility become the new standards for sustainable employment. Comment your thoughts on the future of work below.