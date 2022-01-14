astrology , Capricorn , december
Star Power: These Famous Faces Prove Capricorns Have A Gift For Easily Outshining Their Peers

Zodiac signs inside of horoscope circle. Astrology in the sky with many stars and moons astrology and horoscopes concept

Source: sarayut Thaneerat / Getty

Is it just us, or do Capricorns have more star power than any other zodiac sign?

We hadn’t really looked into it before, but some of the greatest entertainers, politicians, and athletes of all time fall under the Capricorn birth sign (Dec. 22 to Jan.19). From the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (whose birthday is tomorrow) to Michelle Obama, Denzel Washington, and even the hilarious Tiffany “New York” Pollard, these are not just your average celebrities — they’re superstar status and all extremely unique in their talent and delivery.

According to CoStarAstrology, Capricorns are not necessarily attention-seekers, however they are big on success and respect. They are known to be masters of discipline, who compete with themselves, and appreciate a pat on the back for a job well-done. They are motivated by duty, are usually the responsible friend, and have been “full grown since age six,” the site continues.

“Capricorns aren’t consumed by the need for attention, but are not immune to it. They simply don’t indulge in attention-seeking behavior. They don’t want attention for their looks or style or ingenuity. They don’t want to be admired, but they do want to be respected. They don’t want to be the center of attention. Instead it’s like they need to prove their own abilities to themselves,” CoStarAstrology explains, adding “Capricorns are constantly competing with themselves. They do want praise, though. Not adulation, just praise. Praise is a simple acknowledgment of a job well done. Praise is a pat on the back. They use this as validation to compensate for general feelings of incompetence and inferiority. They plow through adversity with blinders on until they reach success.”

Check out our list of Capricorns below and let us know if you agree with the personality traits listed above  — there are many, many more to mame, but these famous faces are our absolute favorites. 

1. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Celebre Discours De Martin Luther King Source:Getty

2. Regina King

11th Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings Source:Getty

4. Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard

Celebrity Big Brother&apos;s Bit On The Side Source:WENN

5. Aaliyah

The Others World Premiere - Aaliyah Source:Getty

6. Issa Rae

Insecure Season 5 Premiere Screening Source:WENN

7. Blue Ivy Carter

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game Source:Getty

8. Dwyane Wade

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 18 Source:Getty

9. Sade Adu

British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the Source:Getty

10. Muhammad Ali

Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali, 1971 WBC/ WBA World Heavyweight Title Source:Getty

11. Omari Hardwick

32nd Annual "A Candle in the Dark" Gala Source:Getty

12. Andra Day

2021 BET AWARDS Arrivals Source:WENN

13. Michelle Obama

ABC's "Black-ish" - Season Eight Source:Getty

14. Kit Harington

Eternals" Red Carpet - 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 Source:Getty

15. Mary J. Blige

The Apollo Inducts Mary J. Blige into its Walk of Fame Source:WENN

16. Ms. Tina Lawson

Black Excellence Brunch: Special Screening And Brunch For Warner Bros.' "King Richard" Source:Getty

17. LL Cool J

The National Christmas Tree Lighting Source:Getty

18. Denzel Washington

US-OSCARS-WASHINGTON-ACTOR LEADING ROLE Source:Getty

19. Madam C.J. Walker (pictured driving)

Madam C.J. Walker Driving Source:Getty

20. Morris Chestnut

The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 3 Source:Getty

21. Shonda Rhimes

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

22. John Legend

Space Jam: A New Legacy Premiere Source:WENN

23. Taye Diggs

Critics’ Choice Awards 2019 Source:WENN
