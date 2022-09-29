Calling All Travelers: Issa Rae Partners With Delta To Create A Fashion Line

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Issa Rae announces her partnership with Delta Air Lines to create a line of fashion and accessories for the chic, adventurous and well-traveled. Read more details about their exclusive collaboration just in time for Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Delta Air Lines and Rae teamed up with six small businesses to create a fashion for the modern jetsetter. Each of the limited edition items are inspired by the magic of travel and designed to make flying simpler and more stylish.

The collection will debut during LA Fashion Week on October 7th.

LA Fashion Week rebrands with former Fenty executive leading the change. The shift takes place with new brands, celebrities, digital experiences and a hologram. Beyond fashion week’s traditional runway shows and fashion presentations, the refreshed event will host immersive experiences, curated pop-ups, panels, fireside chats, masterclasses and other activations. Non-fashion categories like beauty, health and wellness will also be incorporated into the programming. Participating beauty brands include Dr. Barbara Sturm, Estée Lauder, Too Faced and K18.

Rae and Delta’s partnership is one of the newly added incentives for this year’s fashion week experience.

Events will be held across the city at its three official venue partners Lighthouse Immersive ArtSpace LA, Citizen News and Edition West Hollywood, as well as external locations.

Lighthouse Immersive, the home of projection-based art exhibitions such as the popular Immersive Van Gogh, will offer brands the opportunity to feature eye-catching projections and digital features at events.

As for Rae’s latest venture, she shared the message on her personal Instagram account, saying “Attention travel lovers! Excited to announce my collab with @delta and six fly small businesses to create a fashion line for the modern jet-setter. The #DeltaRunwayRunwayCollection drops Oct 7 at Los Angeles Fashion Week and on deltarunwayrunwaycollection.com #lafw #ad.”

Check out the post below: