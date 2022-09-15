Aoki Lee Simmons’ NYFW Takeover Was Everything

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Fashion designers, models and influencers gather for another New York Fashion Week (NYFW) in America’s metropolis for the arts. People still managed to pull off their fashion forward looks amidst New York’s gloomy weather. It was really Aoki Lee Simmons, who balanced multiple fashion shows throughout fashion’s biggest time of the year. Check out her NYFW takeover inside.

NYFW is a premiere time for fashion-goers to convene to discuss next season’s trends and check out the latest pieces for each designer. Kimora Lee Simmon’s 20 year old daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, was able to take a study break from being a student at Harvard University to strut down a few runways and attend the hottest fashion shows. Even though, it may have cost her, her in-class participation grade.

Aoki remained humble after walking Tommy Hilfiger, Sergio Hudson and Lionne’s shows. She shared her gratitude for being casted and included in these premier fashion designer’s runway shows. Despite being the daughter of top model and designer, Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki has no problem expressing her sincere appreciation for each opportunity given to her. She even shared a message thread with her mom, where the young model appeared to be nervous. Kimora assured her that she would do great and then affirmed her that she did indeed do a great job.

Aoki served countless looks on and off the runway throughout her NYFW takeover. From posing at LaQuan Smith’s “battleship” show to posing at Revolve’s kickoff party, Aoki’s NYFW takeover was EVERYTHING!

Check out Aoki’s NYFW takeover below: