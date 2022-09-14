Watch: Did Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics Ad Steal From This Black Designer?

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

There is an unusual similarity to one Black, independent fashion designer’s clothing advertisement and Kylie Jenner’s new Kylie Cosmetics commercial featuring her mom, Kris Jenner. One social media user accused Jenner of thievery (yet again) online. Check out the two commercials below.

Billionaire entrepreneur and reality tv star Kylie Jenner shared her latest release for her beauty brand featuring her mom, Kris Jenner five days ago. The launch of the Kris Collection debuted today, September 14th. Jenner shared a collection of photos on her personal social media account to promote her latest collection.

The commercial featured a dancing Kris Jenner and cuts of the two women posing with an array of makeup products included in the Kris Collection.

One social media user shared the video saying, “I could be wrong but the marketing for Kylie Kris Jenner collection sure looks similar to : @travisdimeer hmmmmmm.”

Travis Dimeer is the fashion designer and founder of clothing brand IEMBE. Dimeer has gone viral several times after including his mom in his promotions for each specially designed collection. His gorgeous mom has effortlessly posed for his brand’s clothing and designer bags. She even joined Dimeer during New York Fashion week, looking more fabulous than ever.

Dimeer noticed the post about Kylie Cosmetics stealing the inspiration behind his latest campaign, which also included his mom. His response, “Welp 🫠 what do we have here.”

Check out his original campaign, which seems to pay tribute to Beyoncé’s legendary Coachella Homecoming performance.

Go off Travis and Mama Dimeer! Be sure to support his growing brand here. Comment your thoughts below.