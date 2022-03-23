Take A Guess: Fans Give Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Newborn Son A New Name

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott revealed their son is no longer named Wolf. The couple is still deciding on a name that fits, and social media users are giving them a few suggestions.

The reality star shared to her Instagram story on Monday (Mar. 21) that their son, who was born Feb. 2, 2022, will receive a name change.

“FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “WE JUST REALLY DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM.”

Jenner goes on to say, “JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE.”

Kylie shared intimate footage from the moments leading up to her son’s birth.

“He’s out!” Kris Jenner excitedly shouted in the video, as Kylie said, “Hi, buddy!”

The cherished home video appropriately titled, “To Our Son,” captures most of Kylie’s second pregnancy, including her very first doctor’s appointment. The video features her giraffe-themed baby shower for her son and a brief interview with Scott’s mother, who delighted that she is “so happy that [Kylie] is the mother” of her grandkids.

This is Jenner and Scott’s second child together. The couple are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Kylie discretely gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, 2018 and just four years and one day later, she welcomed her nameless son.

Check out the Internet’s guesses for their son’s new name below.