Baby No. 2 Arrived: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Welcome Their Second Baby [Photo]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome their second baby on Feb. 2, 2022. The billionaire model and entrepreneur shared the news to her social media today.

Jenner announced that she has given birth to her second child. The latest addition to the Scott-Jenner family was born on the palindrome date of February 2, 2022. She shared the news along with a picture of what appears to be the new baby’s hand holding their first child Stormi’s hand. The caption simply reads, “💙 2/2/22.”

The mother of two confirmed she was pregnant with her second baby in September of last year. Apparently, she had been dropping clues for weeks before the world found out. Jenner also pulled out of her 2021 Met Gala appearance after announcing the pregnancy. Though she shared baby bump photos along the way, many fans assumed she had already given birth.

It is safe to assume that Kylie was about four months into the pregnancy when she first announced it. Kylie and Travis Scott have kept the details of this pregnancy under wraps as she did with her eldest daughter, Stormi. Surely, there will be a bigger montage of photos or video content coming soon as she settles into being a mommy of two.

Fans shared their reactions to the news on social media:

People can’t believe it was a mere coincidence or divinity that the baby was born on Feb. 2, 2022.

Some fans are calling this one of Kris Jenner’s top career accomplishments:

Regardless of the date, Kylie was showered with an abundance of love after the birth of her second baby. She posted several bouquets with Adele’s “My Little Love” in the background.

Congrats to Kylie and Travis on the birth of their second child! Check out Kylie’s post here.

Also On Global Grind: