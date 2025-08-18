Indie Short 'Baldy' Wins Over 20 Film Festival Selections

Source: Courtesy / Swank Publishing

Chicago native and New York–based creative Melvin Taylor II is turning a deeply personal struggle into a cinematic win. His indie short film Baldy has captured audiences around the world, earning over 20 festival selections in 2025. All while shining a light on the often-overlooked realities of hair loss through this short heartfelt comedy. Read more inside.

Taylor serves as executive producer, writer, and star of Baldy. He drew inspiration directly from his own experiences with hair loss. The film follows Travis, a young New Yorker navigating dating, identity, and self-confidence while dealing with a receding hairline. Through this lens, Baldy balances laugh-out-loud moments with an honest exploration of insecurity that resonates far beyond the screen.

The story strikes a chord with millions. More than 80 million Americans experience some form of hair loss, including over 35 million men and 21 million women. The condition often begins earlier than most realize, with 25% of men showing signs before age 21 and nearly 5% of women by 30. By weaving these statistics into Travis’s fictional but relatable journey, BALDY connects with a universal truth: appearance impacts confidence, relationships, and mental health in profound ways.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Audiences and critics alike are taking notice. The film has already been selected for major showcases, including the Houston Comedy Film Festival, the Detroit Black Film Festival, and the Harlem Hip Hop Film Festival. Earlier this year, Taylor even brought Baldy to Cannes, a milestone that placed him among international storytellers while garnering industry buzz. Deadline highlighted his Cannes presence, noting his growing reputation alongside seasoned actors like Wendell Pierce.

Behind the camera, the project is helmed by Brooklyn-born director Eddie Griffith. A proud DGA member with credits on blockbusters such as Creed III, No Sudden Move, and Bros, Griffith brings both experience and energy to the short. His collaboration with Taylor ensures that Baldy is not just a comedy, but a carefully crafted story with staying power.

As the film continues its festival run, Taylor and his Stay Taylor’d Productions team remain committed to using storytelling as a bridge between personal experience and broader cultural conversations. With laughter, honesty, and community at its core, Baldy proves that even the most personal insecurities can spark collective healing and a lot of applause.

For more about the film, screenings, and behind-the-scenes content, visit the website here.

Watch the trailer below: