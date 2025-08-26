Stank You Smelly Much! Big Boi & Whirlpool Collab To Give Away Washing Machines That Play ‘So Fresh, So Clean’

Subscribe
Big Boi & Whirlpool Collaborate To Give Away Washing Machines

Had these dropped back in 2000 it would've been over!

Published on August 26, 2025

Greathouse Trial Law 10-Year Anniversary Celebration
Source: Derek White / Getty

It’s been 25 years since OutKast topped the charts with their smash hit “So Fresh, So Clean,” but now, it seems like Big Boi is still reaping the benefits of the classic cut, as the good people over at Whirlpool have blessed him with his own custom washing machine that actually plays the timeless hit.

Last week, Big Boi took to social media to thank the folks over at Whirlpool for their gracious gift and demonstrated just how dope it was by showing the machine play the song after completing a cycle. What’s even better is that Big Boi and Whirlpool will be giving away five of these bad boys for free to anyone who follows the rules of their giveaway.

“Big Boi and Whirlpool® both know how to keep it fresh. So fresh, they created custom limited-edition washers that play ‘So Fresh, So Clean’ after every cycle and we’re giving five of them away. Just follow @whirlpoolusa, like, and comment #WhirlpoolSoFresh on this post for a chance to win. Tag a friend for a bonus entry,” the caption reads.

Heck, even if you already have a washing machine, these joints might have some resale value. Just don’t get it authenticated by StockX. That’ll hurt a lot more than it’ll help. Just sayin’.

Check out the exclusive Whirlpool “So Fresh, So Clean” washing machine below, and let us know if this is something you’d like in your home in the comments section.

