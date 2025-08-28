Timeless & Soulful: Shaboozey Teams Up With Guitarist Stephen Wilson Jr. For The End Title Song For Lionsgate’s ‘The Long Walk’

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

Grammy nominee Shaboozey and acclaimed guitarist Stephen Wilson Jr. have joined forces on the new song “Took a Walk,” written for the end titles of Liongate’s highly anticipated motion picture The Long Walk, in theaters September 12th. The song will be available on all digital platforms on September 5th.

The song, written by Collins Obinna Chibueze, Stephen Wilson Jr., Stephen Musselman, Connor Sullivan, Sean Cook, and Nevin Sastry (and produced by Sullivan, Musselman, Cook, and Sastry) provides an emotional coda that will leave audiences thinking and feeling the film they experienced.

Earlier this week (Augist 26th) at a pre-release screening of the film in Los Angeles, Shaboozey introduced the film, as he talked about his love for Stephen King, his songwriting process and collaborating with duet partner Stephen Wilson Jr. on the new original song. The conversation with Shaboozey began when the studio asked for permission to use his song “Last of My Kind” in the film’s trailer. He was so moved by the film that he was inspired to begin writing “Took a Walk.”

“I’m so thrilled that Francis thought of us to close out his film,” said Shaboozey. “I really felt for these characters. These guys seemingly have no future, but hold on tight to the idea of hope—a better life, a better world. It felt familiar. The movie feels timeless and soulful, so I thought Stephen’s guitar would be the perfect complement to leave fans with a song that feels timeless.”

“As a fellow Stephen spelled with a ‘ph’, it’s no secret I’m a fan of Stephen King,” said Wilson. “When I was approached to write a counterpart to this song with Shaboozey, knowing it was based on Mr. King’s work, I was honored and humbled to be invited into the portrayal of such a storyline. I’m such a fan of Shaboozey and his authenticity, and jumped at the opportunity to sonically dance with this visceral but hopeful film and try to highlight the beauty in the most adverse moments.”

From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King’s first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films (Catching Fire, Mockingjay – Pts. 1 & 2, and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), comes The Long Walk, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?

The film stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, with Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill. Directed by Francis Lawrence, with a screenplay by JT Mollner, based on the novel by Stephen King, the film is produced by Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Francis Lawrence, and Cameron MacConomy. Stay tuned for Shaboozey and Stephen Wilson Jr.’s new song “Took a Walk” and the thriller The Long Walk. If you haven’t already, check out the trailer below!