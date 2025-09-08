Angie Stone’s Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Fatal Van Crash

Source: Gie Knaeps / Getty

The world is still mourning the loss of R&B icon Angie Stone, and now her family is taking legal action. Read more about why they have filed a wrongful death lawsuit following the deadly Sprinter van crash that claimed her life back in March.

According to the Associated Press, Stone’s children, Diamond Stone and Michael D’Angelo Archer, and crash survivor Sheila Hopkins, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Georgia.

The suit names the van driver, the truck driver, the companies that owned both vehicles, the trucking company, and even the manufacturer of the 18-wheeler that hit the van. The family says all of them share responsibility for the tragedy that cut Stone’s life short this past March.

Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Back in March 2025, Stone, 63, and her team were on their way back to Atlanta from a show in Alabama when the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van lost control and flipped over. While bystanders managed to help several passengers out, the danger wasn’t over.

As Stone tried to get free, an 18-wheeler carrying sugar slammed into the van at nearly 70 mph. The lawsuit claims the truck’s collision avoidance system failed to pick up the van on the highway. To make matters worse, the driver allegedly had headphones in and never hit the brakes. The violent crash ejected Stone from the van, pinning her beneath it. Hopkins, who is also part of the lawsuit, suffered serious injuries.

The family believes the accident could have been avoided and is now demanding accountability. Their lawsuit shines a light on the failures of both human judgment and trucking technology in what should have been a preventable tragedy.

Stone’s passing hit especially hard because just a week before, she was still sharing love with fans on Instagram, posting about her performance at the CIAA basketball tournament in Baltimore. Her daughter broke the devastating news on the very same day.

For those who may not know, Angie Stone is a legend with a career that spans decades. She kicked things off in 1979 as part of The Sequence, hip-hop’s first all-female group. She went on to deliver classics as a solo artist with, “Wish I Didn’t Miss You.” She also penned hits for others, collaborated across genres, and left a mark on R&B, soul, and hip-hop that can’t be erased.

Her voice and spirit are missed, but her legacy will always live on. Blessings to the Stone family.