Cardi B Spills on Kids, Wealth & More On The Jennifer Hudson Show

Source: Courtesy / Warner Bros.

Cardi B will kick off season four of The Jennifer Hudson Show with a bang, bringing her signature honesty and humor to the daytime stage. In the premiere episode airing Monday (September 15), the Grammy award-winning rapper sits down with Jennifer Hudson for an exclusive conversation that covers family, fame, and what’s next in her career. Watch a sneak peek inside.

It’s Cardi’s first talk show appearance since making waves with a string of viral headlines, and she’s keeping it all the way real. In a sneak peek clip, the Bronx native opens up about motherhood, revealing heartfelt truths about raising her two children with Offset. She even shares the surprising reason she wants more kids, which gives fans a rare glimpse into her softer, family-focused side.

But of course, Cardi didn’t stop there. She also talked money, and specifically, how she balances her massive success and wealth with the need to stay grounded. Known for her unfiltered approach, Cardi explained why keeping a sense of humility and connection to her roots is just as important as topping charts and stacking accolades.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The appearance also teased updates on her highly anticipated new album, Am I The Drama? which fans have been waiting on for years. While Cardi kept some details under wraps, her candid energy and excitement suggest that something big is on the way.

The season premiere sets the tone for a star-studded month on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Guests like Mariah Carey, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, Marlon Wayans, and Jessica Simpson are all set to join Hudson for conversations mixing inspiration, laughter, and a little bit of tea. Musical performances from icons like Gloria Estefan, breakout stars like Mariah the Scientist, and K-pop group aespa will also keep the vibes high.

Fresh off three Daytime Emmy nominations, the EGOT award-winning host will bring even more energy this season. All with the newly redesigned Spirit Tunnel, which is the high-energy audience tradition that’s become a staple of the show.

Cardi B’s candid sit-down is a reminder of why fans love her. She’s fearless, funny, and always herself. Whether she’s talking motherhood, money, or music, Cardi knows how to keep it real.

Season four of The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres September 15. Check local listings or visit the website to tune in.

Watch a clip from the Cardi B exclusive below: