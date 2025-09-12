BLK Dating App Crowns Houston Best For Black Singles In New Study

Source: skynesher / Getty

Cuffing season is officially around the corner, and if you’re wondering where the vibes are right for love (or at least somebody to split lemon pepper wings with), BLK has the answers. The app just dropped its newest report ranking the ‘Best Cities for Black Singles.’ Read more and see which city came on top.

Thousands of users across the country rated their hometowns on dating satisfaction, partner availability, cultural alignment, and community support in this study conducted by BLK, the largest dating and social app made for Black singles. The goal? To find out where Black singles are thriving the most and which cities are giving “try again next year.”

Houston sits pretty at #1 with an impressive score of 8.24 out of 10. From brunch day parties to a booming Black entrepreneurial scene, H-Town has the perfect mix of Southern charm and city energy that keeps its dating scene alive and well. Basically, if you’re single in Houston right now, you’re winning.

Coming in at #2 is Chicago (7.78), where Hyde Park, Bronzeville, and summertime Chi energy create an undeniable cultural hub for connection. New York City landed the #3 spot (7.60), proving once again that the city never sleeps—and neither does its dating scene.

The rest of the top 10 cities include Charlotte (7.39), Washington, D.C. (7.38), Baltimore (7.30), Atlanta (7.25), Detroit (7.19), Philadelphia (7.15), and Dallas (7.07). Together, they highlight how Black singles are finding love, fun, and community across the country.

But not every city got love. According to the report, Cincinnati, Wichita, Columbus, San Diego, Phoenix, and Indianapolis ranked lowest for Black singles, with survey respondents pointing to small dating pools and limited cultural vibes.

The big takeaway? Black love is alive, thriving, and geographically specific. Houston may be leading the way, but no matter where you are, BLK’s study shows that connection and community are the keys to keeping dating fresh.

Whether you’re outside for cuffing season or just browsing, the culture always finds a way to make love feel like home.

Top 10 Cities For Black Singles (with scores out of 10):

Houston, TX (8.24) – The definition of Southern charm meets city energy. Houston’s robust Black population, endless brunch spots, and entrepreneurial spirit create a thriving scene for singles.

Chicago, IL (7.78) – From Hyde Park to Bronzeville, Chicago is a cultural hub where history, style, and soul come together—especially in summer.

New York, NY (7.60) – Whether uptown or downtown, Black singles in NYC have endless options for connection, culture, and community.

Charlotte, NC (7.39) – Rising fast, Charlotte is attracting young Black professionals looking to build, date, and grow in a vibrant Southern city.

Washington, DC (7.38) – With power, history, and a strong Black professional network, DC is home to one of the most conscious, confident, and connected Black dating scenes in the country.

Baltimore, MD (7.30) – A city that’s as real as it gets—Baltimore blends Black artistry, grit, and deep community roots for a dating scene that’s as authentic as its people.

Atlanta, GA (7.25) – Long considered the mecca for Black excellence, Atlanta’s scene is as dynamic as ever. Whether you’re into tech, art, music, or finance, ATL has someone for everyone.

Detroit, MI (7.19) – A city of resilience and rhythm, Detroit’s renaissance is giving new life to its dating and cultural scenes.

Philadelphia, PA (7.15) – Philly blends rich history, realness, and a thriving Black creative class. It’s a no-frills city where meaningful connections come naturally.

Dallas, TX (7.07) – Big city vibes with Southern roots, Dallas is proving to be more than just boots and barbecue.

