Subscribe
Politics

WTFGO in Politics This Week

WTFGO in Politics: Free Speech Under Fire, Vaccines In Chaos & TikTok’s Future

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Girl receives flu shot at outdoor free clinic
Source: Steve Debenport / Getty

This week in politics, the vibes are messy, alarming, and straight-up confusing. From late night TV being snatched off the air to vaccine policies getting hijacked, it’s giving “WTF is going on?” Let’s break down the headlines everyone’s talking about inside.

First Amendment on the Chopping Block

Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show has been pulled from ABC, and Stephen Colbert’s show? Cancelled completely. The official line is murky, but the bigger picture is loud. Free speech is being tested under the Trump administration. While Trump once said he’d “honor” the First Amendment, recent moves suggest he’s working off a remix version that only benefits him. Case in point? The Guardian reports his $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times. A judge already tossed it out, saying Trump’s claims about “false content” violated federal rules. Still, the fact that these lawsuits and cancellations keep happening has people questioning the future of free expression in America.

CDC Shake-Up Sparks Health Concerns

Meanwhile, over at the CDC, things are getting political fast. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has basically turned the agency upside down, firing all 17 members of the vaccine advisory committee and replacing them with appointees that include vaccine skeptics. On top of that, the CDC director is out, high-level staffers are resigning, and decisions about vaccine safety are suddenly more about politics than science. Public health leaders are calling this move dangerous, saying it dismantles independent oversight just when Americans need clarity most.

According to California’s government website, they are one of the few states pushing back on the federal government’s stance. California, Washington, and Hawaii aren’t taking it lying down. The states have formed an alliance pushing back on the feds, promising to keep vaccine guidance rooted in science, safety, and transparency. Their health officers are reviewing guidelines from trusted medical groups like the AAP and ACOG to ensure communities still have access to clinically recommended vaccines.

Trump & Xi Meet About US TikTok’s Next Chapter

And then there’s TikTok. After years of “will they, won’t they?” drama, Trump announced that he and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping approved a deal for TikTok’s U.S. operations. According to BBC, the plan reportedly hands control to a group of U.S. investors, sidestepping a shutdown. Trump called the call with Xi “productive” on Truth Social, and even, teased a face-to-face meetup at the APEC summit in South Korea this fall.

From free speech battles to vaccine wars and TikTok drama, this week in politics has us all asking the same thing: WTFGO?

Related Tags

News News & Politics Newsletter

More from Global Grind

You May Also Like

Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It

Hip-Hop Wired
JT, Cardi B, and Bia

The Girls Are Fighting! Cardi B Revives Rap Beefs With JT & BIA Through Brutal Bars On 'Am I The Drama?'

Bossip
Jay Electronica In Concert - Brooklyn, NY

Human UAP Jay Electronica Drops 'A Written Testimony: Leaflets' On His Bornday

Hip-Hop Wired
Olivia Matthews

Award-Winning Playwright Olivia Matthews Killed in Smyrna Arson Fire, Police Offer $10K Reward

Bossip
Trending
The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert 2025
29 Items
Entertainment

Black Don’t Crack: These Photos Of Sanaa Lathan Prove That She’s Aging Like Fine Wine On Her 54th Birthday

Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field
20 Items
Entertainment

An Electric Experience: The Wildest, Most Lit & Unforgettable Photos From Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour So Far

HOLLYWOOD, CA. UPN's ``Girlfriends show. A day in the life of Girlfriends, UPN s comedy about four s
4 Items
Entertainment

Happy 25 Years Of Girlfriends! Check Out Where Your Favorite ‘Girlfriends’ Cast Members Are Today

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" - Arrivals
25 Items
Entertainment

Still 90’s Fine: Celebrating Jada Pinkett-Smith’s 54th Birthday With Her Most Beautiful Photos Over The Years

The Weeknd "After Hours Til Dawn" 2025 Stadium Tour - Phoenix
16 Items
Entertainment

Chips For Change: REFORM Alliance Announces Return Of Casino Night & Gala W/ The Weeknd As Headline Performer

Girl receives flu shot at outdoor free clinic
Politics

WTFGO in Politics: Free Speech Under Fire, Vaccines In Chaos & TikTok’s Future

Canelo v Crawford
Entertainment

Terence Crawford’s Walkout & Lizzo, SZA’s Commentary Win Fight Night

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close