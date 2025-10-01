What Jay-Z’s Halftime Choices Say About Race, Culture & Representation

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

If there’s one thing that few realize, Jay-Z’s role in shaping the Super Bowl halftime show raises deeper questions than just who’s headlining on game day. Read more to learn what Jay-Z’s Super Bowl halftime picks say about culture, race and representation in music.

When Roc Nation struck a deal with the NFL in 2019, Jay-Z became the league’s curator for live music entertainment, meaning he’s got serious sway over which artists walk on that elevated stage.

Every choice feels charged. Who gets the platform? Who represents Blackness, Latinx, or other marginalized voices? And what messages get uplifted during one of the most-watched cultural moments in America?

Representation Is Narrative Control

We’ve seen Jay-Z book acts like Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, and now Bad Bunny for halftime shows that go beyond spectacle. They become statements and cultural moments that fans remember forever.

Take his pick of Bad Bunny for Super Bowl LX. This is not just a Puerto Rican artist getting a megaphone. It’s the decision to put Spanish-language music, Latin identity, and cultural resistance center stage. In fact, when the NFL made the announcement, Jay-Z publicly praised Bad Bunny’s impact on Puerto Rico.

Many halftime acts were once chosen for mass appeal, often sidelining voices of color. Choosing someone like Bad Bunny or Kendrick repositions what qualifies as mainstream and Jay-Z clearly knows that.

Cultural Capital, Gatekeeping & Pressure

This power should not be mistaken for being easy to handle; it comes with a great deal of scrutiny. Some critics argue Jay-Z and Roc Nation are gatekeepers deciding which Black artists are deemed worthy of a global platform. Others see it as him finally wielding influence to counter apparent institutional exclusion.

A GQ piece put it bluntly: “Jay-Z could be pressured to pick safe, middle-of-the-road acts, but instead his picks often disrupt the narrative.” That tension between commercial versus cultural weight is at the heart of what his curation signifies.

Bigger Than the Stage

When Jay-Z selects who headlines the halftime show, it’s bigger than entertainment. It reflects how culture is shaped, who gets representation, and what voices are amplified. In a media landscape filled with gatekeepers, those 15 minutes are a rare space to recalibrate what the center looks like.

This Super Bowl season, fans and critics alike will weigh in on whether Bad Bunny upends expectations or Kendrick’s legacy continues to carry weight. Either way, behind the spectacle is a deliberate choice, which speaks volumes about race, culture, and who gets to define mainstream.

