‘Ruth & Boaz’ Exclusive: Tyler Lepley & Serayah Talk New Netflix Movie & Black Love

Tyler Lepley & Serayah Talk New Netflix Movie & Black Love

Tyler Lepley & Serayah Talk New Netflix Movie & Black Love

Published on October 2, 2025

Tyler Lepley & Serayah Morning Hustle Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Tyler Lepley and Serayah recently stopped by The Morning Hustle to chop it up about their new Netflix film, Ruth & Boaz, and they dropped gems on everything from career moves to the real meaning of Black love. The chemistry between the two stars was undeniable as they discussed bringing the modern adaptation of the classic biblical story to life.

In the film, Lepley’s character, Boaz, is a Black-owned winery owner struggling for respect, a theme Lepley noted reflects the fight for recognition many Black artists and entrepreneurs face. He emphasized how Boaz’s focus on his purpose ultimately leads him to Ruth, a powerful message about serving your calling first. Serayah connected deeply with her character, Ruth, drawing from her own life experiences. She spoke on the misconception of needing to be “healed” before finding love, sharing her belief that we are always a work in progress. “We’re just always healing,” she explained, advocating for meeting your partner where they are on their journey.

The conversation got even more personal when Serayah touched on her engagement to Joey Bada$$ and the decision to keep their young son private for now. She wants to protect his innocence, a sentiment many can understand. Lepley, an only child and family provider, also stressed the importance of leaning on his “village”—his parents, fiancée, and therapist—for support.

Both actors, known for their roles on hit shows like P-Valley and Harlem, shared their appreciation for their craft. Lepley enjoys the depth of developing a character over a TV season, while Serayah is still buzzing from working with legends like Babyface on the movie’s soundtrack. With hints of new music from Serayah and the much-anticipated return of P-Valley, it’s clear these two are just getting started. Their new film aims to spark a cultural conversation, reminding us that authentic, patient love is still possible.

