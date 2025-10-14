Subscribe
Entertainment

The Internet Drags Music Video For Timbaland's AI Artist TaTa

That Aint It: The Internet Responds To The First Music Video From Timbaland’s AI Artist TaTa

If things weren't already negative, they certainly reached that point after TaTa's visual was released to the public earlier this week.

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

timbaland-tata-music-video-reactions
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Timbaland’s entry into the world of AI music has stirred up something of a firestorm. Earlier this year, he officially announced the launch of Stage Zero, an AI entertainment company, along with its first virtual artist, TaTa. He framed this development not as a replacement for real musicians but as a creative extension. The process involves uploading demos into the AI engine (via an AI tool called Suno) and then refining or layering human-written lyrics on top of what the AI generated. Timbaland himself has spoken of TaTa as a “living, learning, autonomous music artist,” part of what he has nicknamed “A-Pop” (artificial pop, meant to usher in new realms of musical possibility).

Even before TaTa’s first single dropped, backlash erupted. Many hip-hop figures and fans saw the move as deeply problematic. Critics argued that AI-generated music threatens the livelihood and authenticity of human artists. Concerns have also arisen regarding ethics and transparency, with many accusing Timbaland of hypocrisy. After inviting artists to submit demos under his previous label initiatives, then pivoting to launch an AI artist, questions have been raised whether those demos might have been used (directly or indirectly) to train the AI. Hip-hop purists and long-time fans condemned AI music as cold, derivative, or lacking in soul. They added that AI music can mimic structure or style, but cannot truly embody lived experiences, emotion, or cultural nuance. Some also pointed to legal and copyright dangers, with the main question being: how does one properly clear or credit sources when an AI is trained on massive catalogs of preexisting music?

When TaTa’s first music video for the track “Glitch x Pulse” was released, the controversy intensified. Rather than tempering critics, it became a lightning rod for more scorn. On social media platforms and in hip-hop communities, users dragged the video for feeling sterile or gimmicky. Commenters mocked the visuals and the vocal delivery, accusing it of lacking the grit or authenticity of human performance. Some posted memes, sarcastic reactions, or direct critiques, suggesting that virtual artists should stay in the domain of cartoons or games, not rap. The blowback was especially fierce because fans believe that AI projects like TaTa could devalue work by up-and-coming human artists by replacing or overshadowing them. Check out TaTa’s video and the hilarious comment section below.

Beyond the social media storm, deeper controversies have bubbled up. Allegations surfaced that Timbaland had used a beat by producer KFresh without permission in an AI-generated track, feeding criticism about AI and music rights. Also, industry observers and artists like Will.i.am have acknowledged the potential of AI in music but warned that Timbaland’s rollout lacked full transparency. In defending himself, Timbaland has insisted that he still supports independent artists and denied using submitted music to train his AI. Still, the discourse around TaTa and Stage Zero has become a flashpoint in the bigger debate over AI’s role in creative industries.

Who owns the voices? What counts as artistry? At what point does technology overshadow the human stories at the heart of music? Hopefully these are all answers we will get in due time. What’s your stance on AI music overall? Let us know in the comments section.

MORE: D’Angelo’s Impact: Artists Who Have Been Inspired By The Neo-Soul Legend

Related Tags

timbaland

More from Global Grind

You May Also Like

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection

Run It Back?! Blac Chyna Sparks Rob Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors With Mysterious Social Media Post

Bossip
Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator Checks Akademiks For Boyfriend Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj Threatens To Pull Her Album Amid Reports She's At Risk Of Losing Her L.A. Mansion—'Bye, Barbz'

Bossip
Trending
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment

That Aint It: The Internet Responds To The First Music Video From Timbaland’s AI Artist TaTa

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

Spotify Press Announcement
11 Items
Entertainment

Can’t Fake Chemistry: 11 D’Angelo Collaborations That Deserve A Listen

Girl receives flu shot at outdoor free clinic
Politics

WTFGO in Politics: Free Speech Under Fire, Vaccines In Chaos & TikTok’s Future

Avatar: The Way Of Water Key Art And Stills
Entertainment

How The Avatar Movie Reshaped Visual Storytelling And Changed Cinema Forever

Unrecognizable Man Moving Knight Chess Piece
News

Jessica Hyatt Crowned Highest-Ranked Black Woman In Chess

Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR
Entertainment

The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

Abbott Elementary
10 Items
Entertainment

What to Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close