NFL Doubles Down On Bad Bunny Super Bowl Performance

MAGA Country Fumes As NFL Commissioner Doubles Down On Bad Bunny Super Bowl Performance

Y'all just know Donald Trump is gonna somehow get involved to block Bad Bunny from entering the U.S. mainland come February...

Published on October 23, 2025

Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli
Source: Gladys Vega / Getty

Ever since it was announced that Puerto Rican superstar and Grammy award-winning artist, Bad Bunny, would be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, MAGA country has been doing the most in their attempt to get him replaced before the big game. But their efforts have just suffered the ultimate setback, as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, “Nah.”

According to Newsweek, Roger Goodell made it loud and clear that the global superstar would indeed be headlining the halftime show come Feb. 8, 2026, regardless of what some racist folk out there are demanding (he didn’t say that last part). While this led to anger and resentment from the MAGA cult on social media, they can at least take solace in knowing that they’ll have that extraordinary Turning Point USA counter show during the Super Bowl halftime show that’s rumored to feature the likes of Kid Rock and Lana Trump.

Should be a helluva show (LMAO).

Goodell doesn’t look like he’ll be losing any sleep over his decision, as he let everyone know where he stands on the issue.

Newsweek reports:

Defending the choice, Goodell said during a news conference: “The NFL is not considering dropping Bad Bunny. It’s carefully thought through. I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching.” He cited the importance of reflecting a global audience and commended Bad Bunny as “one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world.”

Naturally, the decision didn’t go over too well with “conservative Christian” MAGA members, and they took to social media not only to slam Goodell and Bad Bunny, but even invoke a little religion while at it.

TPUSA Live host Jon Root said on X in a comment with over 2,200 views and 41 likes: “NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said they won’t reconsider replacing Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl Halftime performer & went as far as saying his inclusion & performance will be a ‘unified moment’… Again, no one wants to watch a subtitled Super Bowl Halftime show, from a dude that dresses in drag, makes demonic music, & who stated he wouldn’t perform in the US anymore because of ICE deporting illegal immigrants. TPUSA’s All-American Halftime Show is gonna blow the Bad Bunny’s ratings out of the water.”

We swear those people think any music that comes from Black or Brown artists are “demonic” in nature. We get why they would say that about Lil Nas X, but artists like Rihanna, Beyoncé and now Bad Bunny? Come on, b.

What do y’all think about Roger Goodell standing on business when it comes to Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl halftime show? Let us know in the comments section below.

RELATED: What Jay-Z’s Halftime Choices Say About Race, Culture & Representation

MAGA Country Fumes As NFL Commissioner Doubles Down On Bad Bunny Super Bowl Performance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

