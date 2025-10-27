Subscribe
News

Jamie Foxx Snaps On Heckler Who Threw Bottle At GloRilla

Jamie Foxx Snaps On Heckler Who Threw A Bottle At GloRilla On Stage

Jamie Foxx went in full big brother mode when someone decided to throw a bottle at GloRilla.

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jamie Foxx Snaps On Heckler Who Threw A Bottle At GloRilla On Stage
Source: Natasha Campos/Netflix / Getty

Jamie Foxx went in full big brother mode when someone decided to throw a bottle at GloRilla.

During a Halloween-themed party at the Foxx’s residence, Big Blo pulled up and did her big one. Performing some of her songs, a troll in the stands interrupted her. According to TMZ, a bottle was thrown at her, and she instantly snapped (rightfully so). Stopping the performance and snapping on the alleged bottler thrower, “I don’t care how old you is, you gon get your a** beat. Act like you got some sense.”

Foxx quickly hopped in to let the Memphis rapper know he has her back, “Who did it? Why would you do some sh*t like that goofy a** n*gga? This is for free, y’all don’t deserve this bro.” In the video, it appears the rest of the crowd was pointing at the person who allegedly threw the bottle at the stage. The legendary singer/actor also threatened to shut the show down due to the disrespect toward Glo, “I’m so disappointed, I love y’all all, but I hate whoever the f*ck that was. Wow, should we just pull the plug?”

Shortly after that, GloRilla was a pro and shook it off, shutting the stage down as she always does.

Ten months before this incident, Jamie Foxx was hit with glass at his birthday dinner, which led him to get stitches. No further news on whether the heckler was arrested at the Halloween party.

MORE: Really Really: Kevin Gates’ Ex-Wife Claims Rapper ‘Dismantled The Financial Foundation Of Their Family’

Jamie Foxx Snaps On Heckler Who Threw A Bottle At GloRilla On Stage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related Tags

jamie foxx

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Global Grind

You May Also Like

2025 Atlanta Funk Fest

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out Following Atlanta Arrest, His Child's Mom Posts Photos Of Bruises & More Alleged Abuse Evidence

Bossip
SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Special Girls, Real Good Girls: A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Bossip
2025 BET Awards - Arrivals

Keke Palmer Facing Backlash Over HBCU Dramedy ‘Southern Fried Rice’

Hip-Hop Wired
P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
"The League" Week Five
Entertainment

Chucking Up The Deuces: Highlighting The Rise & Fall Of Kevin McCall

Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party - Inside
Entertainment

Really Really: Kevin Gates’ Ex Wife Claims Rapper ‘Dismantled The Financial Foundation Of Their Family’

Spotify Press Announcement
11 Items
Entertainment

Can’t Fake Chemistry: 11 D’Angelo Collaborations That Deserve A Listen

Vivica Fox And Jada Pinkett In 'Set It Off'
10 Items
Entertainment

Hang It In The Louvre: 10 Heist Movies You Need To Watch Now

Abbott Elementary
10 Items
Entertainment

What to Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

Girl receives flu shot at outdoor free clinic
Politics

WTFGO in Politics: Free Speech Under Fire, Vaccines In Chaos & TikTok’s Future

Tyler Lepley & Serayah Morning Hustle Interview Graphic
Celebrity

‘Ruth & Boaz’ Exclusive: Tyler Lepley & Serayah Talk New Netflix Movie & Black Love

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close