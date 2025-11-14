Kehlani, Kali Uchis And EJAE Named 2025 ASCAP Women Behind The Music Honorees

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

In Los Angeles on Nov. 13, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) celebrated its 17th annual Women Behind the Music event at The Fleur Room in West Hollywood by honoring three women who have made incredible strides in the industry: seven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kehlani, Grammy Award-winning artist Kali Uchis, and rising star EJAE, the three-time Grammy-nominated songwriter and lead vocalist behind the K-pop sensation Demon Hunters. The trio was recognized for their artistry, leadership, and lasting impact on the music industry.

The trio received plaques for their contributions to the music industry.

Presented by the ASCAP Membership team, Women Behind the Music shines a spotlight on female trailblazers across the music world—songwriters, artists, and executives alike—celebrating their achievements and encouraging the next generation of women to make their mark. ASCAP Executive Vice President & Head of Creative Membership Nicole George-Middleton presented each honoree with a personalized plaque, highlighting their extraordinary contributions.

“ASCAP Women Behind the Music is more than an annual event for us. We not only spotlight women for their impactful contributions to the music community, we also hope to inspire the next generation of young women to use their artistry, leadership, and boldness to navigate challenges they may face in the industry,” shared Nicole. “Last night, we honored three of the most extraordinary women in music today including EJAE, who co-wrote the record-breaking single “Golden” from Netflix’s most-streamed film K-Pop Demon Hunters, Kali Uchis, who has reached the Spotify Billions Club four times, and Kehlani who has earned over 20 gold and platinum RIAA certifications, accumulating more than five billion streams, and received five Grammy Award nominations.”

2025 has been a big year for Kehlani.

Notably, Kehlani has experienced incredible success throughout 2025, achieving 18 Billboard Hot 100 hits and earning her first Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Top 10 entry with “Folded.” The song has also received two Grammy nominations, including Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, as highlighted in a recent ASCAP post.

Kehlani took to Instagram to thank ASCAP for their prestigious Women Behind the Music honor.

“Thank you, @ascap, for the honor. WOMEN IN MUSIC,” she captioned a photo carousel of highlights from Wednesday’s event.



According to a press release, following the honor ceremony, the festivities continued with a vibrant reception, energized by the beats of DJ C. Devone. Music legends were also in attendance to honor the honorees, including rapper Cheryl “Salt” James of Salt-N-Pepa, who was recently inducted into the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and rising R&B singer Coco Jones.

Over the years, ASCAP Women Behind the Music has honored an impressive roster of trailblazers, including Grammy-winning singer-songwriters Coco Jones, Kandi Burruss, and Kelly Rowland. Other honorees include Victoria Monét, Joelle James, hip-hop legends Salt-N-Pepa, Grammy-nominated singers Summer Walker and Jazmine Sullivan, as well as legendary musician Sheila E., among many others.

Congrats to Kehlani, Kali Uchis, and EJAE!

