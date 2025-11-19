Iyanla Vanzant Returns To OWN With New Series ‘Iyanla: The Inside Fix’

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Iyanla Vanzant is officially back, and she’s bringing the healing energy we’ve been missing. OWN has announced her highly anticipated new series IYANLA: THE INSIDE FIX, premiering next year. The award-winning spiritual coach, bestselling author, and cultural truth-teller is returning to the network that helped make her a household name. This time, she’s offering even deeper insight into the stories that moved millions.

For nearly a decade, Iyanla: Fix My Life delivered some of the most powerful and emotional moments ever seen on reality TV. From celebrity sit-downs with Shereé Whitfield and Karrueche Tran to unforgettable sessions with everyday families, the series sparked global conversations around healing, trauma, accountability, and self-worth. Now, with THE INSIDE FIX, Iyanla is revisiting 12 of the show’s most iconic episodes, but not just to look back. According to a press release from Warner Bros. Discovery, she’s back to reflect, expand, and guide viewers through how those lessons still hit in today’s rapidly shifting world.

Expect a fresh lens on some of the most talked-about moments, including the explosive “Fix My Backstabbing Friends” episode featuring the Six Brown Chicks and the emotional journey of “Fix My Broken Mother.” With each revisit, Iyanla offers renewed understanding, reminding viewers why these stories resonated so deeply the first time and why they still matter now. OWN’s President, Tina Perry, says the timing couldn’t be better.

“In a world that needs more light, Iyanla’s voice and presence in this show provides a safe space where viewers can find the guidance, inspiration, and honest reflection needed to spark their own personal healing and growth,” Perry said.

Iyanla Vanzant echoes that sentiment, sharing that THE INSIDE FIX is about going even deeper than before.

“Where Fix My Life invited us to confront the pain that shaped us, THE INSIDE FIX invites us to meet the truths that can free us,” she says.

At a time when people feel overwhelmed, disconnected, and emotionally drained, she’s calling us back to the core principles: truth, empathy, awareness, and the belief that transformation is always possible.

Produced by Bunim/Murray Productions for OWN, IYANLA: THE INSIDE FIX arrives with a mission: to show that healing isn’t a one-time event, but a lifelong journey. The new series invites viewers to reconnect with themselves, reflect on their own growth, and remember that every step toward wholeness counts.

Join the conversation using #TheInsideFix, and follow OWN across social platforms for exclusive previews and updates. IYANLA: THE INSIDE FIX debuts Saturday, January 17 at 8 PM ET/PT on OWN.

