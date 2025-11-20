Make It Make Sense: Victoria Monét Calls Out AI Artist For Similarities In Likeness

Subscribe
Victoria Monét Calls Out AI Artist For Similarities In Likeness

One of the biggest AI artists to date is the center of a heated conversation revolving around boundaries and protections.

Published on November 20, 2025

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

AI-generated artists like Xania Monet are no longer a fringe idea; they’re making serious waves in the music industry. One of the most talked about, Xania rose from creator Telisha “Nikki” Jones’ poetry and Suno AI experimentation to becoming an online sensation whose first single even charted on Billboard. The trend has sparked a passionate debate. On one hand, technology is expanding who gets to create. On the other hand, many worry it’s blurring the lines between innovation and imitation, especially when AI figures begin resembling real artists.

Public reaction has been intense and divided. While Xania Monet has accumulated tens of thousands of listeners and solid streaming numbers, several artists have sounded the alarm. Kehlani called the AI boom “beyond out of our control,” while SZA warned that AI musicians could “devalue our music.” At the same time, many fans argue that human creativity isn’t absent, pointing out that Xania’s lyrics and emotional core come from a real writer, making her a hybrid of human storytelling and machine execution. The discourse reflects a growing tension between cultural preservation and technological momentum.

Xania’s rise became even more headline-worthy when she signed a $3 million deal with Hallwood Media, a major milestone for any artist, let alone a virtual one. Jones’ appearance on The Tamron Hall Show further amplified the conversation as she explained the creative process behind Xania and defended AI as simply another instrument. With each interview and appearance, Jones has positioned Xania not as a threat to artists but as a new lane of expression that happens to rely on emerging technology.

Still, not everyone is convinced…particularly Victoria Monét. The Grammy-winning singer publicly questioned how an AI artist could so closely resemble her without using her likeness intentionally. She expressed concern about brand confusion and industry ethics, noting that while human performers need rest, AI doesn’t, creating an uneven playing field. Monét also pushed for transparency, suggesting AI-generated music should be clearly labeled so audiences know exactly what they’re consuming.

Ultimately, the conversation surrounding Xania Monet isn’t just about one AI artist. It reflects a crossroads for the entire music industry. As technology evolves, artists, fans, and executives are being forced to confront what originality, likeness, and creativity mean in a digital age. Victoria Monét’s comments highlight a growing urgency for clearer boundaries and better protections, reminding everyone that while innovation can push music forward, it shouldn’t come at the expense of the artists who built the culture.

