Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

If You’re Using Morgan Freeman’s Voice With AI, Stop Now

If You’re Using Morgan Freeman’s Voice With AI, You Might Want To Stop

Creativity and innovation should never come at the expense of consent.

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

American actor and film producer Morgan Freeman's birthday - Archive
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Morgan Freeman’s voice is one of the most recognizable in Hollywood, but the Oscar-winning actor is not here for people using artificial intelligence (AI) to copy his voice without his consent. Read more about the news inside.

In a new interview, Freeman shared with fans that if you’re trying to sound like him using AI, stop or risk hearing from his lawyers. Known for his calm, commanding, and wisdom-filled voice, the gifted actor offered his talents to a range of productions. From March of the Penguins to embodying God himself in Bruce Almighty, his tone is legendary.

According to Yahoo, Morgan Freeman told The Guardian that he’s “PO’d” about the growing trend of AI-generated voices mimicking him without approval or payment.

“I’m like any other actor,” Freeman said. “Don’t mimic me with falseness. I don’t appreciate it and I get paid for doing stuff like that, so if you’re gonna do it without me, you’re robbing me.”

The actor revealed that his legal team has been “very, very busy” cracking down on unauthorized uses of his likeness, and it sounds like this issue is only getting bigger. AI voice cloning tools can now recreate vocal tones with scary accuracy, meaning Freeman’s signature baritone has become a target for online creators, scammers, and content farms hoping to capitalize on his fame.

Morgan Freeman joins a growing number of actors raising concerns about AI exploitation in Hollywood. During the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, one of the central issues was the protection of performers’ likenesses and voices from being replicated without fair compensation. For many Black actors in particular, this fight also speaks to a larger issue about how technology can erase or profit off their unique cultural impact without acknowledgment or payment.

Interestingly, not all stars share Freeman’s stance. Yahoo reports that Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine have both embraced partnerships with the AI audio company ElevenLabs to create virtual versions of their voices. The company’s “Iconic Voice Marketplace” even includes digital replicas of late legends like Maya Angelou and Judy Garland. Strange times we are living in, that’s for sure.

Still, Freeman’s warning hits hard. Creativity and innovation should never come at the expense of consent. His message to fans and developers alike is simple: respect the craft, respect the artist, and definitely respect the voice.

RELATED: What Jay-Z’s Halftime Choices Say About Race, Culture & Representation

Related Tags

Celebrity news Morgan Freeman Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

More from Global Grind

You May Also Like

Steam Machine & Other Hardware

Valve Announces Next-Gen Steam Machine & Other New Hardware

Hip-Hop Wired
A sign with the Walmart logo is seen outside of a Walmart...

Walmart Removes T-Shirt Showing Nazi Salute From Website

Hip-Hop Wired

MOWA Motion: Atlanta’s Elite Serve Southern Sophistication While Raising $1.3M At Affluent 'A Meal To Remember’ Gala

Bossip
Brenay Kennard aka @lifeofbrenay

TikToker Ordered To Pay Her Husband’s Ex-Wife $1.75 Million After Affair As North Carolina Jury Says 'Play Stupid Games, Win PRICEY Prizes'

Bossip
Trending
AOL BUILD Series: Wendy Williams
Entertainment

Top Neurologist Says Wendy Williams Dementia A Misdiagnosis

On the set of Glory
15 Items
Celebrity

15 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Veterans [Gallery]

REELZ Presents "Living With The Jacksons" At TCA
Entertainment

Get To Know Jaafar Jackson: Michael Jackson’s Nephew Who Will Play Him In Latest Biopic

Ms. Rachel on Netflix
Entertainment

YouTube Viral Sensation ‘Ms. Rachel’ Is Bringing Toddler Joy To Netflix

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

Power Book IV: Force Episode 210 images
Entertainment

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 3: What To Expect & When To Watch

Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party - Inside
Entertainment

Really Really: Kevin Gates’ Ex Wife Claims Rapper ‘Dismantled The Financial Foundation Of Their Family’

Entertainment

Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier Among Several Charged In Large FBI Gambling Probe

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close