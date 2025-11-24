Top 5 Unforgettable Thanksgiving Football Games
Top 5 Unforgettable Thanksgiving Football Games Of All-Time
Thanksgiving and football are deeply woven into the fabric of American tradition.
For decades, families have gathered not just for the feast but for the full day of NFL action that follows.
The games serve as a familiar backdrop to the holiday, a constant presence that bridges generations and brings people together on the living room couch.
The day’s schedule becomes part of the celebration itself.
The only real question is whether the post-turkey drowsiness will set in before the final whistle blows on the evening’s most exciting matchups.
It’s a day defined by food, family, and the unforgettable moments that only football can provide.
Take a look below at the Top 5 Unforgettable Thanksgiving Football Games Of All-Time.
RELATED | Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom
1. Chicago Bears 23, Detroit Lions 17 (1980)
- Why It’s Memorable: This was the first Thanksgiving game to go into overtime, and it ended in spectacular fashion.
- Key Moment: Dave Williams returned the opening kickoff of overtime 95 yards for a touchdown, instantly ending the game.
- The Comeback: The Bears trailed 17-3 in the third quarter but rallied to tie the game, forcing overtime. Williams’ electrifying return sealed the victory and made history.
2. Minnesota Vikings 46, Dallas Cowboys 36 (1998)
- Why It’s Memorable: Randy Moss delivered one of the most dominant rookie performances in NFL history.
- Key Stats: Moss had only three catches, but all were touchdowns of 51 yards or more, totaling 163 yards.
- The Vikings’ Offense: Led by Randall Cunningham, the Vikings’ explosive plays overwhelmed the Cowboys. Moss’ performance solidified his reputation as a generational talent.
3. Indianapolis Colts 41, Detroit Lions 9 (2004)
- Why It’s Memorable: Peyton Manning tied the Thanksgiving record with six touchdown passes, all in just three quarters.
- Key Players: Manning’s favorite targets were Marvin Harrison and Brandon Stokley, each catching three touchdowns.
- Surprising Stat: Despite the lopsided score, the Lions actually outgained the Colts in total yardage (386 to 356). Manning’s efficiency was the difference-maker.
4. Miami Dolphins 55, St. Louis Cardinals 14 (1977)
- Why It’s Memorable: Bob Griese became the first quarterback to throw six touchdowns on Thanksgiving, setting a holiday record.
- Offensive Explosion: The Dolphins’ 55 points were the most scored on Thanksgiving at the time.
- Legacy: Griese’s performance showcased the Dolphins’ dominance during the 1970s, a decade where they were perennial contenders.
5. New England Patriots 49, New York Jets 19 (2012)
- Why It’s Memorable: This game is infamous for the “Butt Fumble,” one of the most embarrassing plays in NFL history.
- The Play: Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez collided with his own lineman, Brandon Moore, fumbling the ball, which was returned for a Patriots touchdown.
- Brady’s Brilliance: Tom Brady threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns, adding a rushing touchdown for good measure.
- The Fallout: The “Butt Fumble” became a cultural phenomenon, overshadowing the Patriots’ dominant performance.
These games not only delivered thrilling action but also left a lasting impact on NFL lore, making them Thanksgiving classics.
Top 5 Unforgettable Thanksgiving Football Games was originally published on 1075thefan.com