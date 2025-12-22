Absolute Cinema: The Top Movies & TV Shows Of 2025

Source: Ian West – PA Images / Getty

Blockbuster movie releases and long-awaited TV show returns are some of the few things that still feel universally exciting. No matter how busy life gets, people always make time for the things they love on screen. Folks mark release dates months in advance, argue in group chats, refresh timelines for trailers, and turn Twitter into a war zone the second an episode drops. Entire friendships are built and tested over debates about what’s overrated, what’s a classic, and what deserves way more love than it gets.

There’s something special about watching anticipation turn into payoff. Whether it’s staying up late for a midnight premiere, avoiding spoilers like your life depends on it, or watching the same scene three times just to catch what you missed, film and television still know how to grab us. Let’s be real, nothing tops experiencing something for the first time. That moment when you realize a show has you in a chokehold, or a movie just did something you weren’t ready for, it’s unmatched.

Every year, a fresh crop of films and series show up and remind us why we keep tuning in. This year, superhero stories pushed emotional boundaries instead of just flexing CGI. Murder mysteries had us second-guessing everybody. Sports documentaries peeled back the curtain on greatness, pressure, and ego in ways that felt raw and personal. Even familiar franchises found new ways to surprise us, while original stories proved that creativity is far from dead.

Love Global Grind? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

2025 was no different! It was a year where big budgets met big ideas, performances felt lived-in, and storytelling actually trusted the audience to keep up. Some projects gave us spectacle, others gave us depth, but the best ones gave us both. With that in mind, here’s a look at the TV shows and movies that defined the year and had everybody talking.

TOP TV SHOWS OF 2025:

This show doesn’t talk down to its audience or sugarcoat anything. It dives headfirst into identity, pressure, and the quiet chaos of growing up in a world that never stops watching. The performances feel raw and uncomfortable in the best way, making it the kind of series that sticks with you long after the episodes end.

The Chair Company (HBO Max)

At first glance, it feels like a workplace drama with some laughs, but it quickly reveals much deeper layers. Power, ego, and ambition collide in ways that feel painfully realistic. It’s sharp, character-driven, and the kind of show where every conversation actually matters.

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Pluribus plays with big ideas and society, control, and who really benefits from “the system.” The world-building is subtle but effective, pulling you in without overwhelming you. It’s one of those shows that has people pausing episodes just to debate what something really meant.

The Studio (Apple TV)

This series pulls back the curtain on Hollywood without feeling like a hit piece. It balances humor and dysfunction perfectly, showing how creativity and chaos often go hand in hand. The writing is tight, the performances are strong, and the satire hits close enough to feel personal.

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Gritty, intense, and emotionally heavy, The Pitt doesn’t flinch when things get dark. It explores trauma, loyalty, and survival in a way that feels earned rather than exploitative. Every episode builds tension, making it hard to stop once you’re locked in.

Severance – Season 2 (Apple TV)

Season two took everything that made the first season special and turned the volume up. The mystery deepened, the stakes got higher, and the emotional weight finally caught up with the concept. It’s still one of the smartest shows on TV, rewarding patience and close attention to detail.

Andor – Season 2 (Disney+)

Andor continues to prove that Star Wars is at its best when it’s grounded and political. This season leaned even harder into sacrifice, rebellion, and the cost of resistance. It’s slow, deliberate, and incredibly powerful when it all comes together.

Paradise (Hulu)

Paradise lures you in with beauty and comfort before peeling back its darker truths. What starts off feeling serene quickly turns unsettling as secrets rise to the surface. It’s the kind of show that thrives on tension and moral gray areas.

IT: Welcome to Derry

IT: Welcome to Derry was more than just a prequel. It added to the allure of one of Stephen King’s most popular horror stories. The amazing storytelling and horrifying acting by Bill Skarsgård will leave you terrified and wanting more all at the same time.