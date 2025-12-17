Test Your Knowledge: 20 Christmas Trivia Questions For Family Fun During The Holidays

Source: FG Trade / Getty

Anyone down for some Christmas trivia questions?

Christmas really is one of those times that just hits different. It’s fun, it’s loud, it’s full of food, music, and nonstop laughs—but what really makes it special is getting that extended time to kick it with your people. Everybody’s schedules finally slow down, folks you haven’t seen all year pull up, and the house feels fuller than usual. Whether it’s one day or a whole week, being around family makes everything feel warmer, funnier, and way more meaningful.

Let’s be real, there’s no shortage of things to do during the holidays. You’ve got cooking all day, watching Christmas movies you’ve seen a hundred times, blasting holiday music, decorating the tree, ugly sweater contests, gift exchanges, late-night card games, and random debates that somehow always pop up. No matter what y’all choose to do, it’s magnified just because you’re doing it together. Even the simplest moments turn into memories when the right people are in the room.

That said, some traditions can start feeling a little tired if you don’t switch things up. Doing the same exact routine every single year can lose a bit of its spark, and sometimes you’ve got to introduce something new to keep the energy fresh. That’s where games come in – especially ones that get everybody involved, laughing, and competing just a little bit. A good trivia game can wake the room right up!

If you’re looking to spice up your Christmas or holiday gathering AND casually flex your holiday knowledge, Christmas trivia is the perfect move. From classic movies and iconic songs to folklore and fun facts, it’s an easy way to bring generations together and create some new traditions along the way. So before the food coma fully sets in, here’s a smooth way to get the whole family locked in.

Here are 20 Christmas trivia questions that’ll bring the fun, the laughs, and maybe a little friendly trash talk to your holiday gathering.

Question 1 : The movie Miracle on 34th Street is based on a real-life department store. What is it? Answer: Macy’s

: The movie Miracle on 34th Street is based on a real-life department store. What is it? Macy’s Question 2: What are the two most popular names for Santa Claus? Answer: Kris Kringle and Saint Nick

What are the two most popular names for Santa Claus? Kris Kringle and Saint Nick Question 3: In Home Alone, where are the McCallisters going on vacation when they leave Kevin behind? Answer: Paris

In Home Alone, where are the McCallisters going on vacation when they leave Kevin behind? Paris Question 4: In the movie It’s A Wonderful Life, what happened every time a bell rang? Answer : An angel got its wings

In the movie It’s A Wonderful Life, what happened every time a bell rang? : An angel got its wings Question 5 : Which country did eggnog come from? Answer: England

: Which country did eggnog come from? England Question 6: Which branch of the military runs “Toys for Tots”? Answer: The Marines

Which branch of the military runs “Toys for Tots”? The Marines Question 7: Which Christmas song was recorded by Jose Feliciano in 1970? Answer: “Feliz Navidad”

Which Christmas song was recorded by Jose Feliciano in 1970? “Feliz Navidad” Question 8 : Which country started the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree? Answer: Germany

: Which country started the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree? Germany Question 9: How many gifts in total were given in “The Twelve Days of Christmas” song? Answer: 364

How many gifts in total were given in “The Twelve Days of Christmas” song? 364 Question 10: Which fairy tale were the first gingerbread houses inspired by? Answer: Hansel & Gretel

Which fairy tale were the first gingerbread houses inspired by? Hansel & Gretel Question 11: What is the name of the last ghost that visits Scrooge in A Christmas Carol? Answer: The Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come

What is the name of the last ghost that visits Scrooge in A Christmas Carol? The Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come Question 12: What is the best-selling Christmas song ever? Answer: “White Christmas” by Bing Crosby

What is the best-selling Christmas song ever? “White Christmas” by Bing Crosby Question 13: What popular Christmas song was actually written for Thanksgiving? Answer: “Jingle Bells”

What popular Christmas song was actually written for Thanksgiving? “Jingle Bells” Question 14 : What was the first company to use Santa Claus in advertising? Answer: Coca-Cola

: What was the first company to use Santa Claus in advertising? Coca-Cola Question 15 : In the movie Elf, how does Buddy get to the North Pole? Answer : He hides in Santa’s sack

: In the movie Elf, how does Buddy get to the North Pole? : He hides in Santa’s sack Question 16: What meal do people in Japan traditionally eat on Christmas? Answer: Kentucky Fried Chicken

What meal do people in Japan traditionally eat on Christmas? Kentucky Fried Chicken Question 17 : Which action movie from the 1980s takes place on Christmas Eve? Answer: Die Hard

: Which action movie from the 1980s takes place on Christmas Eve? Die Hard Question 18: What is the name of the Grinch’s dog? Answer: Max

What is the name of the Grinch’s dog? Max Question 19 : Which Hollywood actor played six different roles in The Polar Express? Answer: Tom Hanks

: Which Hollywood actor played six different roles in The Polar Express? Tom Hanks Question 20: What do children get from Santa if they’re on the “Naughty List”? Answer: A lump of coal

